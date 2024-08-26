Local couple hosts back to school bash

Latest Stories
- The Daily Beast
Ben Affleck Seen Getting Over J.Lo With RFK Jr’s Daughter
Ben Affleck might be getting over his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez with the help of RFK Jr.’s daughter, Kick Kennedy.Kick and Affleck have been spotted hanging out around Los Angeles, a source told Page Six, including at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills.The nature of her relationship with Affleck, 52, hasn’t been confirmed, but they could be talking about a future movie role.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now
- The Independent
Barron Trump is off to college this fall, along with his Secret Service agent
Barron Trump will attend college in an era when social media poses a greater threat than ever, to both his safety and privacy, Katie Hawkinson reports
- BuzzFeed
People Who Have Been Cheated On Are Revealing The Shocking Ways They Discovered The Truth
"My 3-year-old told me."
- Elle
Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Seen on Date in Los Angeles
Jennifer Garner's off-again-on-again relationship with John Miller doesn't get much attention compared to Ben Affleck's renewed engagement to Jennifer Lopez. Meet her boyfriend.
- CNN
A New York man died while on a solo trip to Colombia. It took his grieving mother 5 months to learn what happened
Omar Watson took a vacation to Colombia in February and called his mom to say he was ok. Two days later, he was found dead in his Airbnb. His mother has spent five months trying to find out what happened.
- Hello!
Kirstie Allsopp’s upset after social services call her about son: ‘I just felt sick’
Location, Location, Location presenter Kirstie Allsopp got a call from social services after she let her son Oscar go on an interrailing trip aged 15 with his friends across Europe
- BANG Showbiz
Matthew Perry’s break-up with ex-girlfriend ‘sent him spiralling into drug addiction’
Opening up about her knowledge of the actor’s mental state, Matthew Perry’s ex-girlfriend and former assistant Kayte Edwards has claimed his break-up with one of his other partners sent him spiralling into addiction.
- People
Dog and Mailman Celebrate Sweet Years-Long Friendship with Daily Photos
Chihuahua Frannie and mailman Dan Larsen are a pair for the ages
- People
Mom Reveals She's Forgiven Herself Over Final Words to Daughter, 10, Before She Died at Cheer Practice (Exclusive)
Tiana Johnson, who was already struggling with postpartum depression, had to navigate grief while blending families and expecting another baby
- Hello!
Inside Midsomer Murders star John Nettles' surprising love story with wife Cathryn Sealey
Midsomer Murders star John Nettles was introduced to his future wife Cathryn Sealey through the late comedian Les Dawson. Find out more about their love story.
- People
Ben Affleck's 'Mood Swings' with 'Big Highs and Big Lows' Contributed to Divorce from Jennifer Lopez (Exclusive)
Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on Aug. 20 after exactly two years of marriage
- People
“The Voice” Alum Billy Gilman Marries Anthony Carbone on Stunning 45-Acre Horse Farm in Rhode Island! (Exclusive)
The country music star and Carbone, who first met in 2022, got engaged on a rainy night in September 2023 after attending a Pam Tillis concert
- People
Stars Who Separated from Their Spouses After 20+ Years of Marriage, Including Judge Mathis, Meryl Streep, Hugh Jackman and More
These longtime couples surprised fans when they called it quits after decades together
- Hello!
Crown Princess Mette-Marit broke royal wedding tradition following 'youth rebellion'
Crown Prince Haakon and his "wild" wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway had an unconventional royal wedding on 25 August 2001.
- ABC News
4-year-old stabbed multiple times in New Jersey home, suspect at large: Police
As the search continued Sunday for a relative accused of stabbing a 4-year-old girl multiple times at the child's New Jersey home, the father of the young victim said she's fighting for her life and the attack left him "dumbfounded." The child remains in stable condition at Saint Joseph's University Medical Center, where she is being treated for puncture wounds to her lung and liver and an injured diaphragm, according to her family. The stabbing unfolded just after 4 p.m. on Friday in Paterson, New Jersey, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.
- People
Joey Lawrence's Estranged Wife Samantha Cope Breaks Silence amid Divorce: 'Don't Be Afraid of the Tears'
The former couple is separating two years after tying the knot
- USA TODAY
Loretta Lynn's granddaughter Lynn Massey dies after 'difficult' health battle
Loretta Lynn’s family is grieving the country music legend's first grandchild Lynn Massey, who died after a "long and difficult health battle."
- USA TODAY
Lea Michele gives birth to baby No. 2 with husband Zandy Reich: 'Our hearts are so full'
The "Glee" star announced the arrival of her second baby with husband Zandy Reich. Michele gave birth to a daughter named Emery Sol Reich.
- USA TODAY
Two couples tried traveling together: Why one split, the other married
Traveling with your partner is the ultimate compatibility test for your relationship. Here's why, according to an expert.
- BANG Showbiz
Stephen Baldwin congratulates daughter Hailey on having first child with husband Justin Bieber
After the model said she had grown apart from her family as she has become more independent, Hailey Bieber has been congratulated by her actor father Stephen Baldwin on having her first child with husband Justin Bieber.