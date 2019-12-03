Local curler says prize equity between Brier and Scotties was 'a long time coming'

For the first time, pay equity has arrived in the world of curling.

Next year, winners of the Scotties and the Brier will each receive $105,000.

The change comes after a heated discussion during the 2019 tournament season, when the winning men's team walked away with more than $100,000, and the top women's team took home $59,000.

St. John's-based curler Heather Strong has competed in the Scotties tournament a dozen times throughout her career.

She told the St. John's Morning Show the change is long overdue.

"I know I can speak for all female curlers when I say this is exciting news, and it is time for this to take place now," said Strong.

While the issue of disparity never bothered her enough to affect her game, Strong was always aware of it.

I think this is a long time coming, and I'm really excited to see it even out. - Heather Strong

"To me, it was more a case of enjoying the game and not really worrying about the politics that you couldn't control so I was never concerned about it... but I always felt like a hotel and an airplane seat never knew whether a man or a woman was sitting in it," she said. "We paid the same expenses to go to spiels and so on, so it is time for the pay to be equal."

For curlers, the expenses that go along with playing the game are the same for men and women. Strong said those expenses often require healthy sponsorships and personal sacrifices.

"Curling is one of the national jewels in the country in terms of sport," she said. "The television viewership for women's curling has always been traditionally higher than men's curling. Women seem to be little bit more entertaining. I think this is a long time coming, and I'm really excited to see it even out."

Curling Canada was able to make prize equity happen with the help of some top-level sponsors, making the Scotties the largest women's sporting event in Canada.

