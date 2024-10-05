Local deputy shares experiences in Western NC
Local deputy shares experiences in Western NC
Local deputy shares experiences in Western NC
A London, Ont., man., who posted a selfie online showing him with a dying man in a Windsor hospital last year has received two months of jail time. Bubba Pollock is an activist who's protested against drag queens and drag storytimes. He was sentenced in a Windsor courtroom on Friday for his actions against Britt Leroux and the Windsor woman's terminally ill father."I'm happy that he's gonna be held responsible," Leroux said outside court. "I'm fearful that he's not going to learn anything in jai
The rapper remains behind bars
TORONTO — A Toronto woman is accused of killing three people over three days – allegedly targeting two of them at random – in three different southern Ontario cities this week, police said Friday as investigators work to determine if she could be linked to any other cases across the province.
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard was found not guilty Friday of sexually assaulting a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago, the culmination of a roughly two-week trial that saw both the singer and his accuser paint starkly different pictures of what happened.
A jury found Michele Fiore guilty of misusing over $70,000 meant for a statue honoring a slain cop, instead spending it on rent and plastic surgery,
Nearly 30 years after a six-year-old girl disappeared in Western Arkansas, authorities have identified a suspect in her abduction through DNA evidence.
Images of Matej Radelic restraining the three distressed children made global headlines in March.
RCMP say they've seized more than 30,000 kilograms of chemicals from a rural property in B.C. that investigators believe were to be used in the production of methamphetamine.An RCMP statement issued Thursday says the federal Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team (CLEAR) executed a search warrant on a property in Enderby, B.C., in the North Okanagan region, on Sept. 11 and found a Bobcat loader that was reported stolen in Kelowna in 2021, as well as the chemicals.A vehicle register
A California vineyard owner is suing Santa Clara County after officials fined him for allowing his longtime employee to live in an RV on his property for years. Michael Ballard, whose family owns Savannah-Chanelle Vineyards in a town south of San Francisco, alleges he was fined a total of more than $120,000 after the county said he violated local zoning laws that ban anyone from living in an RV on public or private property, according to the The Mercury News. Marcelino Martinez, manager of the vineyard, which is around 2.6 million square feet (243,000 square meters), said his family lost their lease on a trailer they were living in years ago and had limited options for affordable housing in the area.
TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — An 11-year-old Egyptian girl and her 18-year-old sister were among those killed after Mexican army troops opened fire on a truck carrying migrants earlier this week, an official said Friday.
A court hears that Nkosinathi Phakathi, who mostly targeted children, is sentenced to multiple life terms.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man who prosecutors said ambushed and shot correctional officers at a Boise hospital in a plot to help a fellow white supremacist gang member escape from prison was sentenced to life behind bars on Friday.
The last time Elías Ibarra Mendoza heard his wife’s voice, she was pleading for his help.
Christopher Monroe, Dejuan Damar Willis, Aiyanna Quitman and Jazmyne Lawson were killed by Terrell Silver in 2019
A mayor in Tennessee joined other local officials Friday to denounce skepticism and rumors that have swirled around the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) response to the devastation in the southeastern U.S. from Hurricane Helene. Mayor Glenn Jacobs (R), who serves Knox County, Tenn., signaled in a post online that the attacks on the administration…
Execution date set for man convicted of one of Oklahoma's most 'depraved' murders
Ahmad Ervin, 42, found the urn of a child — with the name Marcel Akarhi Alexander inscribed on it —when he was cleaning out his truck after it was stolen
Former New York Gov. David Paterson and his stepson sustained minor injuries when they were assaulted on a Manhattan street by four men and a woman as they went for an evening walk, police said Saturday. The 70-year-old former governor, a Democrat, and his 20-year-old stepson, Anthony Sliwa, were walking on an Upper East Side street about 8:30 p.m. Friday when they were attacked, the New York Police Department and a spokesperson for Paterson said. Both were treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries to the face and were released early Saturday, authorities said.
TORONTO — The police officer who was shot and seriously injured in Toronto's midtown on Wednesday was released from hospital the next day, a spokeswoman for the Toronto Police Association confirmed Friday.
Columbus resident Katie Santry found what appears to be a rug buried in her backyard. Now she's gone viral, and Columbus police sent cadaver dogs.