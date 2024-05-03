Local election results expected in Surrey

Local election results for six Surrey council areas are set to be announced on Friday, after residents went to the polls on Thursday.

Seats in Runnymede, Woking, Reigate and Banstead, Elmbridge, Tandridge, and Mole Valley were up for re-election.

The counts will take place throughout Friday, with results expected in the evening.

Election results for the county's police and crime commissioner are also expected later.

With a general election expected later in 2024, the local vote is being seen as a crucial test for the government.

There are elections in 107 local authorities across England, as well as 11 mayoral races.

Early results on Friday morning showed losses for the Conservatives, while Labour made gains.

