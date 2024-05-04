Local election results in maps and charts

Labour’s Sadiq Khan has won a third term as Mayor of London, taking over a million votes in the capital and increasing his share of the vote over the Conservative candidate.

Labour has also won eight of the ten other mayoral races around England, including Andy Burnham in Greater Manchester and Tracy Brabin in West Yorkshire.

For the Conservatives, Ben Houchen has been re-elected mayor in Tees Valley.

But it looks like a very close race in the West Midlands where Andy Street is the incumbent for the Tories. Counting there is taking longer than expected with one area, Coventry, going to a full recount.

The majority of the English council election results came in on Friday.

The Conservatives lost more than 450 seats and control of ten councils. They also lost the Blackpool South by-election, where Labour took almost 60% of the vote.

In London, Sadiq Khan took 44% of the vote, up almost four points. His Conservative rival Susan Hall was 11 points behind on 33% with the Lib Dems and Greens on 6% each.

[BBC]

London mayor votes are simple aggregates but they are counted by London Assembly area so we do know how different constituencies voted.

Most areas voted in the same way as the last mayoral election in 2021 but two, South West and West Central, switched to Labour majorities from Conservative last time.

Roll over or tap the map below to explore results by area.

In other mayoral results on Saturday, Labour won in Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, Liverpool City region and South Yorkshire.

The party also won the three new mayoral races on Friday in the East Midlands, the North East and York & North Yorkshire.

In Tees Valley, Conservative mayoral candidate Ben Houchen kept his seat.

Despite his vote falling by 19 points, he still won 54% of the vote, defeating Labour candidate Chris McEwan by 12 points.

Liberal Democrat Simon Thorley won 5%.

[BBC]

Nearly all of the 107 councils up for election have now declared, the final result, Salford, is expected on Sunday.

Most of the seats were last contested in May 2021.

Several councils have changed hands, with Labour gaining control of areas such as Milton Keynes and Hartlepool.

The Liberal Democrats took control of Tunbridge Wells and Dorset.

No party now has control of Basildon and North East Lincolnshire councils after the Conservatives lost seats in both areas.

In Oldham, where two Labour councillors quit the party over Gaza earlier this year, Labour has lost control of the council. The party also lost control of Kirklees council.

The Conservative party has suffered losses across England, losing the most council seats in Havant and Gloucester.

You can see where different parties have lost seats by selecting them in the map menu below.

Labour has also picked up about 180 council seats.

You can see where different parties have gained seats by selecting them in the map menu below.

Reform UK has won two seats in Havant and has taken around 11% of the vote in the areas where it is standing. Conservative vote share is down19 points in those areas.

[BBC]

Reform came a very close third to the Conservatives at the Blackpool South by-election with only 117 votes difference.

Labour won with a resounding 59% share of the vote. Turnout was 32% which was lower than the last election when it was 57%.

[BBC]

Greens making gains

Sir John Curtice, professor of politics at University of Strathclyde, says this has been a “notable” election for the Greens. The party has gained about 70 seats so far and are now the largest party on Bristol City Council having gained 10 seats.

Regional picture

The overall pattern of Conservative losses and Labour gains is repeated across England. Although Labour have lost council seats in the north west, overall.

The Lib Dems have made gains, with their strongest showing in the South East where they have increased their number of councillors by 48.

Labour has gained nine police and crime commissioners from the Conservatives and now has 14. The Conservatives have fallen to 17 and Plaid Cymru have held onto Dyfed-Powys .

Counting and declarations will continue throughout the day on Saturday.

Produced by Wesley Stephenson, Christine Jeavans, Alison Benjamin, Rob England, Becky Dale, and John Walton. Lookup produced by Callum Thomson, Steven Connor, Scott Jarvis, Marcos Gurgel, Alex Nicolaides, Matthew Taylor, Jana Tauschinski, Debie Loizou, Prina Shah, Holly Frampton, Adam Allen, Preeti Vaghela