Local elections 2024: Political parties on council finances in Ipswich

Voters in Ipswich head to the polls on 2 May with the borough council facing tough financial decisions.

The election will see a third of the council chosen - 18 councillors, across all wards in the town. Labour currently run the authority.

A budget gap of more than £4m had been forecast for the upcoming year.

Council tax rose by 2.98%, just under the maximum allowed, an £11 rise from the previous year for a band D property.

All council taxpayers in Suffolk are being charged more this year, with Suffolk County Council and the Police and Crime Commissioner raising their part.

Ipswich residents have seen the largest increase and also pay the most.

Elsewhere in Suffolk the rise in the district portion of the council tax for the 24/25 year are:

Babergh £5

East Suffolk £6

Mid Suffolk £3

West Suffolk £6

Ipswich is the only district or borough council with an election in 2024 in Suffolk.

Local councils spend money on services like bin collections, parks and museums.

They also make funding available for community organisations, many are reliant on the grants.

The Peace Cafe in Ipswich is one of those.

The Peace Cafe originally started as a warm room [Sue Strutt ]

In the Chantry area of Ipswich, a church group started a project to offer people warm spaces.

But Sue Strutt, who is the warden at St Francis Church, said it had become more than that.

"We opened when the government and churches wanted to have warm spaces, when utility bills were going to be be high after Covid," she said.

"It was obvious that it wasn't only about warm spaces. Companionship was important. We host people who don't have family.

"We realised it wasn't warm spaces, it was companionship that people wanted."

£5,000 grant

The Peace Cafe is supported with funding from Ipswich Borough Council.

Last year it received £5,000 from the council to go towards food and drink, electricity and to buy slow cookers.

Ms Strutt said without grants they would not be able to run.

"We hope to carry on," she said. "We hope to maintain it, our only issues are finances. We rely on grants heavily to keep us going."

The church warden said she thought its services would continue to be needed.

The cafe runs a food shop where people pay £2 to fill up a bag of food.

Ms Strutt said: "I don't think things are getting better for people, I have more people saying: 'Can I pay you next week?'."

Council finances across the country are stretched, with many authorities looking to make savings and use reserves to fill budget gaps.

This what political parties in Ipswich told the BBC they would do to improve things.

Ian Fisher said ways should be explored by the council to make money [Ipswich Conservatives]

Ian Fisher, leader of the Conservative group at Ipswich Borough Council, said the council should find other ways to make money.

"The last few years, even before the pandemic, have seen a stagnation in the income generating services of the council, something I have been very vocal about," he said.

"The Labour-run council has also been very slow in generating savings, compared to some other councils."

Neil MacDonald said he was hoping to find ways to continue to save money [Ipswich Labour]

Neil MacDonald, leader of the Labour group at Ipswich Borough Council, said the authority was finding ways to save money.

"There will be a continuing move to providing more services via digital means," he said.

"The Labour administration has saved £130million since 2011."

Mr MacDonald said he wanted to see the council move to a smaller office "due to an increase in home working"

"Moving to smaller offices will reduce office costs," he said.

Oliver Holmes said engaging with community groups could help the council save cash [Oliver Holmes]

Oliver Holmes, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at Ipswich Borough Council, said the council should engage with community groups to help save money.

He said such a move would "provide better services for less money".

"For example, involve residents in verge cutting and keeping streets tidy or making use of friends groups to maintain parks," he said.

Mr Holmes said he wanted to see the council manage major projects better.

"Improve management of capital projects to avoid massive cost increases due to inflation and delays," he said.

The Green Party are standing in a number of seats.

Candidate David Plowman said: "A Green on the council will ensure there is a new style of scrutiny of the council's actions.

"We will also have the drive to ensure ideas are converted into actions."

Reform UK are standing in several seats.

