Local gang members indicted for stealing $2 million through check fraud

CBC

How big of a target is your vehicle for theft? If it's a Range Rover, the chances are high — for every 14 in the province, one is stolen, according to a new report.Équité Association, an organization that works to stop crime on behalf of the Canadian property and casualty insurance industry, has released a list of the top 10 most frequently stolen vehicles in the province last year.Topping the list are the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover, the 2022 Land Rover Defender and the 2021 Cadillac Escalade S