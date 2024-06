A summer camp at Indian Rocks Beach is on the verge of shutting down. One viewer emailed us about the issue, saying the camp, called Jack's Skim Camp, is a staple in the community and asking for help to keep it open. "It's special to them. I had a kid yesterday tell me this is the most fun he's ever had in his entire life. And when I hear stuff like that, I just can't stop," said Jackson Tenney, who runs the camp.