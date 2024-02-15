Is your local gun shop selling guns used in crimes? This list of stores is on ATF's radar.

A Freedom of Information Act request from USA TODAY offered a glimpse of which gun shops sell the most firearms that end up used in crimes.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives provided the list of more than 1,300 shops targeted by an enhanced regulatory program. Those shops have sold more than 25 firearms traced in a year with a “time to crime” of less than three years.

The gun violence prevention group Brady has a “Code of Conduct” it encourages licensed gun shops to follow. Among other things, it urges shops to prevent illegal firearm trafficking and to:

Forbid cell phone usage, which can be a signal the true purchaser is directing the sale

Match the name on the credit card used at purchase and the name on the 4473 background check form

Add surveillance to spot cash exchanges in the parking lot

Increase training for employees

Limit handgun purchases to one per transaction and any firearm purchases to one per month

Require locking up gun inventories overnight

None of those measures are mandatory under federal law.

