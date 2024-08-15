Local health leaders working to shape how A.I. is used in healthcare

The Daily Beast

Sen. JD Vance, who has been dragged for his controversial comments about women ever since Donald Trump selected him as his running mate, added to the list Wednesday by suggesting that it isn’t “normal” for women to care about abortion rights.In a post-Roe v. Wade country where Republican lawmakers have restricted that right for millions of women in dozens of states, Vance didn’t seem to understand why that might be a key issue in the upcoming election when asked by Fox News host Laura Ingraham.“