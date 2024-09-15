Local insight needed to tackle tax evasion

‘I remember, when I worked for HM Customs and Excise, visiting a retailer after a local paper had reported on an investigation into VAT evasion involving another retailer,’ says Ian Arnott.

‘I remember, when I worked for HM Customs and Excise, visiting a retailer after a local paper had reported on an investigation into VAT evasion involving another retailer,’ says Ian Arnott. Photograph: Ascannio/Alamy

The billions lost to tax evasion by small retail businesses (Report, 9 September) could be addressed by reinstating the 100 or so local tax offices that were closed by the Conservatives. I remember, when I worked for HM Customs and Excise, visiting a retailer after a local paper had reported on an investigation into VAT evasion involving another retailer. He had on his desk a copy of the paper, and said to me on arrival: “I need to tell you something.”

Ian Arnott

Peterborough

• Aditya Chakrabortty refers to that rightwing set of Tories who “speak golf-club identity politics” (Opinion, 12 September). It’s a phrase I have often used too, adding “Surrey” as an adjective. But is this really fair? Are there no golfers for Labour? Ramsay MacDonald was a keen golfer – but perhaps that’s not a good example for the current government.

Dave Verguson

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

• I was immensely cheered to see the chaos in Ed Davey’s kitchen, depicted in the photograph with your interview (13 September). At last, a photo of a politician not spin-doctored for the public.

Helen Welham

Edinburgh

• Four mobiles on the Lib Dem leader’s kitchen table? Should he spend less on burner phones and more on renovating his kitchen?

Stuart Garside

New Mills, Derbyshire

• Given the wonky state of Ed Davey’s kitchen drawers, it’s quite clear that he should never be allowed to form a cabinet.

Tim Craig

London

• Do you have a photograph you’d like to share with Guardian readers? If so, please click here to upload it. A selection will be published in our Readers’ best photographs galleries and in the print edition on Saturdays.