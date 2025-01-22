Local leaders thank Karen Larsen

Latest Stories
Queen Camilla makes glaring error during public visit
The Queen visited Swindon's Great Western Hospital on Tuesday, with royal watchers noticing she made a mistake during her trip
Here’s The Real Reason Women Have That Little Pooch
It serves a purpose — but not for the reason you think.
17 hospitalized due to salmonella outbreak linked to mini pastries: Here's what to know
The Public Health Agency of Canada estimates nearly 1,600 people may have been infected with salmonella in connection with mini pastries recall.
Endless diarrhea and exhaustion: the stomach bug making the rounds among the most vulnerable in Canada
For the past five weeks, Toronto night nurse Keren Elumir has been handing out clean underwear and electrolyte packets at a safe consumption and overdose prevention site in Moss Park.She's been seeing more and more people with the telltale signs of a Shigella infection, also known as shigellosis: diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever.Toronto has an outbreak of 11 confirmed cases, all among homeless people, who don't always have reliable access to facilities like washrooms."You'll hear people yellin
Why 'Middleton Manor' was the best kept secret for Princess Kate's cancer recovery
Prince William's wife Princess Kate reportedly moved out of her family home, Adelaide Cottage, during her cancer recovery – why her mother Carole's property was the perfect place to rest
15 Foods Doctors Want You to Stop Eating for a Healthier Diet
Nutrition experts share the top foods you should not eat because they contain unhealthy fats, sweeteners, harmful pesticides, lots of sodium, and more.
"Honestly, It Was The Most Comforting Advice": Millennial Parents Are Sharing The Best And Worst Advice They've Been Given About Raising Their Kids
"The one that immediately makes me livid is 'Don't pick your baby up every time she cries. You're just teaching her how to manipulate you.' Said about my 3-week-old. As if a newborn would be learning how to game the system."
Sarah Ferguson Likens a Cancer Diagnosis to 'a Bomb Going Off in Your Life' After Her 'Hard' Year
"One diagnosis is enough to deal with, but I had two in the space of a year," the Duchess of York said
Nurses Put Together Hospital Wedding for Bride So Her Terminally Ill Mom Could See Her Get Married: ‘So Special’
“When you go to nursing school, you don’t think you’ll plan a wedding, but that was really important for the patient and family that day,” one of the nurses said
Law professor on President Trump's birthright citizenship order
President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would end birthright citizenship. WBAL-TV sat down with a law professor who thinks it could be a long-fought battle that could reach the Supreme Court. Michael Meyerson is a professor at the University of Baltimore Law School. "The constitution of the United States says that if you are born on our soil, and you are not the child of an ambassador. You are an American citizen. Simply put, if you are born here, you belong here," Meyerson said. "That's been the rule from the 14th amendment right after the civil war. Supreme Court confirmed that in the 1890s so the president wants to issue an order saying, I don't like this. I want to get, get rid of all these kids born here if their parents weren't citizens, and the president has no power to do that." Trump did acknowledge it will be challenged in court. On top of that, he also signed executive orders that labels drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and another declaring a national emergency at the southern border. "The moment he tries to enforce it, or even there's a threat of enforcing it, someone will sue in court and say, very simply, the president does not have the power to make this rule by himself," Meyerson said. And he said it's something that could make it all the way to the Supreme Court. "It would go to court, a district court, in all likelihood. And whoever loses, will appeal," Meyerson said. "One of the realities of this, this moment in American history, is we're not sure what the supreme court will do."
WATCH: Frigid Tuesday, tracking Southern storm for potential Triad impact
Very cold Triad air is in place as a winter storm develops across the South. The northern and western edge of the storm may bring evening snow showers into the southern half of our area. Any snow that reaches the ground is expected to make roads slick.
More than a third of Maritime university students report disabilities
A growing number of university students across the country are reporting disabilities — and receiving academic accommodations — with Maritime institutions leading the way.Academic accommodations can include extra time for exams and assignments, note-taking assistance, a quiet space to write tests and reduced course loads.According to the Canadian University Survey Consortium, 29 per cent of Maritime university students reported a disability in 2019. That number jumped to 37 per cent in 2022. Tha
Deputies: Historic Oviedo museum vandalized with racist graffiti ahead of MLK Day
Deputies: Historic Oviedo museum vandalized with racist graffiti ahead of MLK Day
Offer free swimming to help the nation’s health, MPs told
Tower Hamlets in east London started offering a free swimming programme last year, the Health and Social Care Committee heard.
Hundreds gather in Balboa Park for All Peoples Celebration on MLK Day
An All Peoples Celebration event was held at the Balboa Park Activities Center on MLK Day. ABC 10News reporter Marie Coronel covered the event.
Whooping cough outbreak infects wrestlers and others at Tri-Cities area school
Here’s the latest on whooping cough, flu, COVID and RSV in the Tri-Cities this winter.
Mpox 2025 mapped: All the countries where cases of new strain have been confirmed - including UK
While the new strain of mpox has appeared in parts of Africa, other types have been continue to be recorded around the world
US exit from WHO could see fifth of budget disappear
Trump has long been critical of how the Geneva-based institution handled the Covid-19 pandemic.
Salmonella linked to recalled mini pastries may have infected nearly 1,600: PHAC
TORONTO — The Public Health Agency of Canada said nearly 1,600 people may have been infected with salmonella linked to the recall of mini pastries.
2 Whitehorse physicians to retire when clinic closes, leaving some Yukoners without family doctor
The Whitehorse Medical Services clinic will be closing its doors in the spring, and two of its doctors will be retiring — leaving some Yukoners without a family physician.Dr. Johanna Rockenstein works at the clinic and said physicians who practise there thought it was "time for a change."Eleven of the 13 doctors at the clinic are relocating to other locations, while the other two — Dr. Zale Apramian and Dr. Lia Johnson — decided it was time to hang up the stethoscope for good and retire, in Apri