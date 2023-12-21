Local Musicians Unite for Holiday Jam for Hunger, Supporting CK Organizations

The annual Holiday Jam for Hunger is set to captivate the audience on Friday, December 29th, featuring a lineup of gifted musicians from across Chatham-Kent at the Sons of Kent Brewing Company in Chatham.

This musical tradition, dating back to 2004 and continuing without interruption, is the brainchild of local musician Alysson Storey, who has organized the event for the past 12 years. The fundraising initiative aims to support Hope House - Mental Health Network of Chatham-Kent and Chatham Outreach for Hunger, addressing the pressing issue of food insecurity within the community.

Storey expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from the community, stating, "All of the participating musicians have strong connections to Chatham-Kent and generously share their talents to benefit local organizations. It's thanks to them the annual Holiday Jam for Hunger shows have raised close to $30,000 for local charities. The need is stronger than ever, so I'm very grateful for the continued community support."

Among the featured musicians is The Dave Trinca Xperience (DTX), a well-known ensemble in Chatham-Kent, led by Dave Trinca with members including Dave French, Andrew Payne, Dan Martin, Alysson Storey, and Clancy O'Hara. The band promises a diverse musical experience with classic rock, classic country, and a touch of pop and new country.

Opening for DTX is the local band Level Up, featuring Chris Arneil, Brandon Gardner, Martin Kwak, John Torau, and Nick Wigcherink. Known for their rock and alt-rock sound, Level Up has been a fixture in the local music scene for several years.

Adding a fresh dimension to this year's event includes Cole Pereira, a young and talented solo guitarist and vocalist known for his acoustic renditions of rock & roll, country, and pop tunes.

Sons of Kent Brewing and an anonymous donor generously sponsor this year's event. The Holiday Jam for Hunger kicks off at 7:00 pm on Friday, December 29th, at Sons of Kent Brewing, 27 Adelaide St South in Chatham. Admission is by donation, with all proceeds benefiting Hope House - Mental Health Network of Chatham-Kent and Chatham Outreach for Hunger.

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter