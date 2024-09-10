Local nonprofit aims to boost county’s canopy coverage amid rising temperatures
As heat rises, Tree San Diego is working to plant more trees in underserved neighborhoods, aiming to increase San Diego County’s tree canopy from 13% to 35% by 2030.
Late Friday night, NASA's plagued Starliner spacecraft finally made it back to the ground. The capsule landed in the New Mexico desert after spending just over three months in space. But thanks to technical issues worrying NASA officials, it left behind the agency's two stranded astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, bookending a disastrous […]
“So many people terrified. So much beauty gone. It’s what’s happened almost every summer of my life.” | Opinion
Scientists at the Australian National University have made a highly unusual discovery thousands of kilometers beneath the Earth's surface: a doughnut-shaped structure within our planet's liquid core. The mysterious torus could provide researchers new clues about how the swirling liquids trapped within the Earth's core can affect its magnetic field, which protects us from […]
Tropical Storm Francine has developed in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday. Here is the latest information, including the projected path of the storm.
A Dutch engineer wants to transform an expanse of arid land into green, fertile land teeming with wildlife — and in the process, change the weather
Keepers at Birdland in the Cotswolds have been trying to breed a southern cassowary for more than 25 years.
The land is moving so fast that authorities have switched off gas and electricity to hundreds of homes.
OWYHEE, Nev. (AP) — The family placed flowers by a pair of weathered cowboy boots, as people quietly gathered for the memorial of the soft-spoken tribal chairman who mentored teens in the boxing ring and teased his grandkids on tractor rides.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A young golden eagle attacked a toddler in Norway, clawing her so badly that she needed stitches, in what an ornithologist says is likely the bird’s fourth such attack on humans in the past week.
On Sunday morning of last week, Lynn O'Connor took her two dogs and her neighbour's dog for a walk, as she often does, on her rural property near Washington state's Kettle Falls. The dogs took off, chasing something in the distance, but she couldn't quite see what."I thought it was cows," she told Daybreak South host Chris Walker. It was not cows. It was a black bear. And she was about two metres away from it."She was coming at me swiping and huffing, and she had her shoulders really big and her
It’s almost the middle of September, but the weather will soon act like it’s early August instead
Raging wildfires in California and Nevada are forcing the mandatory evacuations of thousands of homes as forecasters warn of a few more days of record-breaking heat for parts of the West.
Hurricane warning issued for Gulf of Mexico as PTC 6 looms; NHC tracking 3 areas
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tropical Storm Francine strengthened Monday in the Gulf of Mexico and was forecast to make landfall as a hurricane this week in Louisiana, where evacuation orders were quickly issued in some coastal communities and residents began filling sandbags in preparation for heavy rains and widespread flooding.
California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared an emergency after landslides buckled roads and left hundreds of residents without power in an affluent coastal area.
This is the time of year when meteorologists are on the lookout for hurricanes forming over the Atlantic Ocean. As Global News has previously reported, those hurricanes are increasingly super-sized because of warmer ocean waters, caused by climate change. Eric Sorensen reports on how the lack of hurricanes could be yet another signal our planet's climate systems are growing out of sync.
SpaceX late Sunday announced it has scheduled early Tuesday for its historic launch of the manned Polaris Dawn mission following multiple delays.
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for B.C.'s Central Okanagan region, including Kelowna, on Sunday.The forecaster says that severe thunderstorms could develop in the area on Sunday, which may cause strong wind gusts and heavy rain."Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops," the watch reads. "Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."The thunderstorm watch — which also includes Vernon and Penticton and much of the Okanagan Va
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil is enduring its worst drought since nationwide measurements began over seven decades ago, with 59% of the country under stress — an area roughly half the size of the U.S.