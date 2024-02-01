Local organization starts campaign to improve bicyclist safety

Some people describe the situation for walkers and bikers on Pinellas County roadways as dangerous. Florida leads the nation with the highest pedestrian and bicyclist deaths, with 18 people involved in bike crashes every day. A local organization is working to keep bicyclists safe on roads in Pinellas County, especially as more and more drivers come to the Tampa Bay area. The organization called Car-Free St. Pete is starting a campaign called "Rock Your Helmet."