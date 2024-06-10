Local Paramedics and Hospice launch "Lasting Memories Program" for palliative patients

A group of local paramedics from Chatham-Kent EMS and the hospice team have partnered to create the Lasting Memories Program, designed to escort palliative patients on one end-of-life journey of their choice.

"We want to help families create a wonderful memory to carry with them throughout their final days together. One last visit to the farm, ride to the lake, or enjoying a sporting event – one last celebration. Medavie Health Services values being caring, innovative and community-minded, and Lasting Memories is an excellent example of how these values become reality," said Pete Morassutti, Manager of Mobile Integrated Health for Chatham-Kent EMS.

Through this program, Hospice staff coordinates outings with families. Volunteer paramedics accompany them, alleviating any health or medical concerns.

For the inaugural ride, Hospice resident Sandra, her daughter Cindy, son-in-law Vince, and her two granddaughters visited the C.M. Wilson Conservation Area for the afternoon. They brought a picnic lunch and enjoyed the fresh air.

"My daughter and I were looking up places in the area after I found out about this trip, and we stumbled across pictures for the conservation area. It looked so beautiful, I thought 'I would love to see that in person!' I never thought I would be able to go outside again, let alone in this beautiful setting," said Sandra.

Chatham-Kent EMS paramedics Rodney and Jon volunteered their time to accompany Sandra.

"Getting into the ambulance felt very smooth. They were very cautious and attentive to me. The ride was a bit bumpy, but they warned me before every bump, so I felt ready and comfortable. With the scooter I got to cruise around and feel the wind in my hair and listen to birds. I even saw a snapping turtle! One of the paramedics held him until my granddaughters could come over so they could see it. I got to see the wonder in their faces and not just hear about it later. The paramedics went above and beyond and made the entire experience completely stress free."

Having grown up in the country, Sandra felt the outing was an excellent way to spend quality time with her family while enjoying nature. She and her family had limited information about Hospice before it was suggested to them while she was in the hospital. The little things that surprised Sandra the most about living at Hospice. "Everyone is so caring and kind. I am very thankful to Hospice and Chatham-Kent EMS for making this opportunity possible."

Chatham-Kent Hospice is a 10-bed residential facility that offers care for residents facing end-of-life and support for their loved ones. The Hospice provides comfort, support, and specialized pain and symptom management in a home-like setting. Dedicated physicians, nurses, personal support workers, and volunteers provide around-the-clock care. Since opening in April 2016, Chatham-Kent Hospice has served over 1,360 families. Chatham-Kent Hospice relies on donations from the community to offer these services at no cost to residents or their families.

Chatham-Kent EMS provides emergency ground ambulance pre-hospital care to the Municipality of Chatham-Kent. With a team of 150 professionals, they are committed to improving the well-being of Canadians. Chatham-Kent EMS is responsible for the innovative Community Paramedics Program. Since 2015, it has helped bring high-quality care to complex patients from the comfort of their homes through numerous health system partnerships. Chatham-Kent EMS is part of Medavie Health Services, a national primary healthcare solutions organization and Canada's largest contracted provider of emergency management services.

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter