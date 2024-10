CBC

A Vancouver Island man who was shot in the head by police during an arrest last year is suing two RCMP officers who he alleges used excessive force on him while he was in the midst of a "medical crisis."In his lawsuit, 32-year-old Davin Cochrane says he was driving a skid-steer loader through Duncan on March 28, 2023, when police began pursuing him.The chase ended in Evans Park where Cochrane says an RCMP officer shot him multiple times in the head and body, according to a notice of civil claim