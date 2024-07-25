Local reaction to Netanyahu's address
ABC 10News Reporter Perla Shaheen speaks with local leaders on Netanyahu's address and what this means for war-torn regions.
ABC 10News Reporter Perla Shaheen speaks with local leaders on Netanyahu's address and what this means for war-torn regions.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear mocked the former president and his running mate with just one line.
The former House speaker analyzed Republican strategy to deal with the vice president on “Meet The Press Now.”
On Tuesday North Korea snubbed Donald Trump once again by brushing off a suggestion by the former president that he would improve relations with the country if elected president in November.Trump told the Republican National Convention he got along with Kim, and that the North Korean leader probably wanted him back in the White House. “I think he misses me, if you want to know the truth,” Trump said.An anonymous commentary in the North Korean Central News Agency, or NKCNA, a state-controlled med
A federal judge in Florida refused to toss out Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against ABC News over comments that anchor George Stephanopoulos made during a contentious This Week interview with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC). Trump sued the network over Stephanopoulos’ contention that “juries have found” the former president “liable for rape.” Last year, a civil …
Footage shared by Ukrainian forces appears to show the dramatic explosion as a ground-to-air missile strikes a Russian Su-25 jet.
They summed up the exchange with one mocking word.
"He deserves a serious look for this comment alone."
A local law enforcement commissioner revealed during a House Homeland Security hearing on Tuesday stunning new details about the security failures that led to the near assassination of Donald Trump, raising more questions for the embattled US Secret Service.
Political scientists told BI that Donald Trump may have good reason to regret choosing JD Vance as his running mate now that Joe Biden is out of the race.
Trump said he'd "absolutely" debate Harris. But he initially complained about the terms of the next debate hours after Joe Biden dropped his bid for reelection.
Donald Trump called Vice President Kamala Harris “dumb as a rock” in a post on Truth Social this afternoon, part of the former president’s pivot from campaigning against President Joe Biden to attacking the favorite candidate to take his place.“Wow, just watching the Fake News, and they’re doing their very best to turn the Worst President in the History of our Country into a “Brilliant and Heroic Leader” (He was heroic because he quit!), and to turn “Dumb as a Rock” Kamala Harris from a totally
“This is the way that Trump loses,” the conservative attorney said.
Just because former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley jumped on the Donald Trump train last week at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, that doesn’t mean her voters have followed suit.Haley sent a cease and desist letter to a group of anti-Trump voters on Tuesday who are using her name to support the presumptive Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris.The Haley Voters for Harris political action committee, officially known as the PIVOTPAC, previously supported H
Judge Aileen Cannon flouted a previous Supreme Court decision in dismissing Trump’s indictment. | Opinion
Charlamagne Tha God called out Jake Tapper during a live CNN interview discussing the presidential race in the potential Kamala Harris versus Donald Trump. The Breakfast Club co-host appeared on the cable news network with Angela Rye. Tapper asked Rye if America was ready to elect a former prosecutor as president. “Jake, I don’t even …
Harry Enten trawled decades-old polling data and it wasn't good news for Donald Trump's running mate.
“The Tonight Show” host also took an opportunity to use Trump’s odd Kamala Harris nickname against the former president.
GOP nominee Donald Trump has tried to separate his campaign from Project 2025, but JD Vance’s latest move raises questions.
Kamala Harris’ husband came to her defense Tuesday when asked about the string of insults and nicknames Donald Trump has unleashed on his wife in recent days.Asked how he felt about the name calling, which included Trump referring to the vice president as “Laughing Kamala” at a rally on Saturday, Douglas Emhoff responded: “That’s all he’s got?”It was a succinct dig, delivered on the spot. In the same breath, Emhoff praised his wife for how she’s gone after Trump since Joe Biden dropped out of th
"The message is simple," street artist Jacob Thomas said of his mission ahead of the "critical" 2024 election.