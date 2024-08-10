Local reactions to Harris-Walz rally in Glendale
Thousands of people attended a rally in Glendale for VP Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz. ABC15 spoke to some of those in attendance.
The RNC co-chair and daughter-in-law of Donald Trump said without irony that, unlike the vice president, she only wants to get a job based on merit.
Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department rushed to clear roads and secure the perimeter of a hospital that had been placed on standby to treat President Joe Biden for a medical issue last month, according to radio transmission recordings obtained by the Daily Beast. It remains unclear what the undisclosed medical issue was, though the White House announced later that day he had been diagnosed with COVID.
Former President Donald Trump recounted a story to reporters on Thursday about being involved in a helicopter emergency landing with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.
On X, formerly Twitter, one person called it "bad improv."
Donald Trump's advisor Stephen Miller was warned he was close to "defamation" after a bizarre tirade on MSNBC suggesting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the "number one traffickers" of "girls into sex slavery on planet Earth." Host Ari Melber stepped in after Miller launched his rant in a discussion about the aftermath of January 6. Miller, one of Trump's top immigration advisers, said: "A lot of innocent people, have been persecuted by a corrupt system!"
Trump ranted about bacon and China after a supporter spoke during a Fox News forum about his children's struggles to afford rent.
The MSNBC anchor ripped news outlets for making the "same mistakes" as 2016 following the former president's press conference.
The White House press secretary was asked during a press briefing about Trump's cartoonish prediction.
Nick Fuentes and his army of white supremacist followers played their opening hand in a self-declared "war" against former President Donald Trump Friday. "Tonight I declared a new Groyper War against the Trump campaign," Fuentes wrote in an X post Friday night, referring to the nickname his fans have adopted. "We support Trump, but his campaign has been hijacked by the same consultants, lobbyists, & donors that he defeated in 2016, and they're blowing it," Fuentes qualified.
The survey, which was released Thursday by a top Miami Democratic consultant, shows Harris running 14 percentage points ahead of Trump.
A former Trump adviser is saying what many of the former president's critics have been claiming for a while now, that he has lost sight of what's true and what's false. John Bolton, who served as national security adviser in the Trump administration and is a former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, claims that in his old boss's mind, "the truth is whatever he wants it to be." "He just can't tell the difference," Bolton told CNN host Kaitlan Collins.
Donald Trump is looking to bring in Kellyanne Conway to shake up his faltering campaign, according to a new report. The outspoken adviser is seen as a trusted confidante by both the former president and, importantly, by Melania Trump who is "pushing" for Conway to return because she sees her as "a familiar face amid a sea of relative newcomers," says Tara Palmeri in the online magazine, Puck. Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee and wife of Trump's son, Eric, is also said to be supportive of the move.
Veterans in Congress are taking sides in the battle over the military record of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), who was recently accused of “stolen valor” by his rival vice presidential nominee, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio). “When are @JDVance and [former President] Trump going to stop denigrating the men and women who honorably serve our…
Donald Trump's speaking style has deteriorated over recent years in certain ways which are potential indications of cognitive decline, experts say. Speaking to Stat, experts in memory, psychology, and linguistics noted a decline in the former president's verbal complexity since 2017 which has also been coupled with a rise in disjointed and sometimes incoherent speech patterns. While there may be several benign explanations for the changes, others are more alarming.
Former President Donald Trump's plane, Trump Force One, was forced to make an emergency landing in Billings, Montana on Friday ahead of his rally in Bozeman later that day, according to KTVH. KTVH reported that Trump's Boeing 757 had a mechanical issue which forced it down 107 miles east of Bozeman, where he will be speaking at Montana State University at 10 p.m. EST. There were no reported injuries and the former president posted a video to Truth Social announcing his arrival in Montana.
Kamala Harris has pulled ahead of Donald Trump, according to a major national poll released Thursday.A Marquette Law School Poll found Harris up, 52 percent to 48 percent, in a survey of registered voters. Among the Americans likely to actually cast ballots, her lead grew to six points: 53 percent to 47 percent, demonstrating just how successful her campaign rollout has been.With third-party candidates added to the mix, Harris remained ahead, leading with 47 percent compared to Trump’s 41 percen
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian forces were battling Ukrainian troops for a third day on Thursday after they smashed through the Russian border in the Kursk region, an audacious attack on the world's biggest nuclear power that has forced Moscow to call in reserves. In one of the biggest Ukrainian attacks on Russia since the war began in February 2022, around 1,000 Ukrainian troops rammed through the Russian border in the early hours of Aug. 6 with tanks and armoured vehicles, covered in the air by swarms of drones and pounding artillery, according to Russian officials. Heavy fighting was reported near the town of Sudzha, where Russian natural gas flows into Ukraine, raising concerns about a possible sudden stop to transit flows to Europe.
Michael Kosta mocked the former president for being "on board" with right-wing attacks toward Kamala Harris' running mate.
The GOP has been “hijacked,” said the former House speaker.
"Putin's government has not evinced visible concern that Russia's population might be cut in half by century's end," an Atlantic Council report says.