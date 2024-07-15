Local residents oppose cocktail bar expansion plan

TipsyJar, which opened in 2021, is looking to expand [Paul Moseley/BBC]

People living near a cocktail bar have objected to an application for an outside drinking area in the grounds of a former church.

The owners of TipsyJar in Norwich want to expand the business into a garden attached to St Michael at Plea, which closed as a church in 1971.

Nearby residents who have objected said there was already anti-social behaviour in the area, with one saying the area was known as "Urine Alley".

The owners of the bar on Redwell Street said they would have a "competent member of staff" on site at all times.

St Michael at Plea closed as a church in 1971 and is now home to a Christian bookshop and a tearoom [Paul Moseley/BBC]

In an application to Norwich City Council, company director Ellice Whatling said there would be CCTV covering the area.

She added that it would "only be open for guests until 10.30pm".

Letters of objection have been written by nine people, including Larry Meek, who warned that anti-social behaviour and "public urination" were a problem in the area.

Fellow resident Janice James-Watfa said her family's privacy would be affected, and added that a path next to the church was already known as "Urine Alley".

Also lodging an objection, Tomiko Shimomura said "we have a nice quiet community" and she would "not feel as safe" if the plan was approved.

The garden in the former church of St Michael at Plea is across the road from the bar [Paul Moseley/BBC]

Norfolk Police said it would not object as long as licensing conditions, including a dedicated member of staff managing the area, were imposed.

Members of the city council's licensing committee are due to decide on the application on 15 July.

