Local restaurants participate in Eggmasters contest

The Egg Farmers of Ontario have teamed up with 40 Ontario restaurants for what’s being called the Eggmasters Contest.

Spokesperson Donna Lange said the organization piloted a similar initiative in 2022 to try and boost the food-service industry after being hit hard during COVID-19.

“Our independent operators had great customer bases who did what they could in terms of curbside pickup and that kind of thing, but we really wanted to try and help them get back on their feet, encourage people to come back into the restaurants to raise their profile.”

She added they learned from the first initiative two years ago and have taken it up a few notches this time around.

“We created a customized package to help the operators. As part of the Eggmasters kit, they received table cards, wall clings, posters and social-media posts they could put together to allow them to engage and excite their customer base.”

Lange said small restaurants and cafés are the lifeblood of so many small communities across the province.

Tavistock’s D & D Homestyle Cuisine & Café is one of the participants across the province and decided to add a new egg dish to their menu. They are serving a scrambled egg with ham and cheddar wrapped in a crepe and topped with country gravy.

“This is the third year we have done it and the main reason is to promote the egg farmers. It gets their name out there. We don’t do it to win a prize but everyone who comes in and takes a picture has a chance to win. I’d like to see as many of our customers win as possible,” said D & D co-owner Doug Sparling.

As for the recipe itself, he said it just popped into his head.

“We wanted something different, so we came up with this. The people who have tried it have loved it.”

Schmidtsville Restaurant in Wellesley has also signed up for Eggmasters and, while they haven’t added a new dish to the menu, they have an all-day breakfast available for their patrons.

The Egg Farmers of Ontario kept the competition simple on purpose and didn’t want to bog it down with rules.

“It becomes harder for the average consumer who’s just out having a meal to participate,” Lange said. “Each restaurant has the opportunity to serve whatever feature dish they choose that includes eggs. When a patron comes into the restaurant they can snap a picture of their favourite egg dish. There are QR codes on the tables and the photo can be posted where comments can be shared.”

At the end of the contest, the group will look at how many posts each establishment has and will receive points for each entry. There are also points awarded based on a promotional they use throughout the restaurant whether it is stickers on takeout containers or menus, or anything to promote the contest.

“They are also given points for any social-media activity and we have an opportunity for operators to show their creativity. We have some great operators out there who have some unique ideas. If they provide photos and an explanation of how their restaurant team went above and beyond, they get additional points,” Lange added.

The establishment with the most points will be the winner.

The contest kicked off on April 8 and runs until May 17 following Mother’s Day weekend. Both patrons and restaurants have the opportunity to win prizes once it has concluded.

“Consumers who post their experiences can win the monetary equivalent of three months’ worth of eggs. Forty entries will be randomly selected to win that prize. The Eggmaster who is crowned will receive paid social media ads in their area to boast that they have won and to increase traffic to their location,” Lange said.

The winner will also receive $500 and a recognition plaque, likely at the end of May.

More information is available at www.eggmaster.ca.

Lee Griffi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Wilmot-Tavistock Gazette