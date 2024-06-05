Local student in 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee reflects on competition

The Daily Beast

Survivor Season 46 wrapped almost two weeks ago, but the drama never ends. In a season where Jeff Probst coined “Spicy Jeff” as his new nickname, should we have expected anything else? Absolutely not.In a rare statement from Survivor via the show’s official Instagram account, producers urged fans to “remember to practice kindness.”“One of the best things about the Survivor community is the passion, engagement and excitement around the show, gameplay and those brave enough to compete,” the post r