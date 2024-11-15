Local Swifties on Taylor's upcoming Ontario stop
Ottawa's not on Taylor Swift's tour list, but local fans are still taking in the excitement. Celeste Decaire spoke to fans on their way to the Eras Tour.
Former boxer/convicted rapist Mike Tyson and noted grifter/YouTube idiot Logan Paul decided to do what they're great at and cause an unnecessary scene to preview their live-streamed
This former Bruins defenseman has announced his retirement.
Goldberg's birthday episode also included the return of the Wind Machine of Chaos and her face on a giant wheel of cheese.
Wanda Sykes said that even though she “got her hopes up,” about Kamala Harris potentially winning the election, she wasn’t surprised when Donald Trump won—and she revealed why on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I mean it’s so many reasons why you can say it happened,” Sykes said on the show, “But I think you know, a lot of us aren’t, like, totally shocked” because “sometimes America is just gonna America.” Even though she wasn’t floored by the results, Sykes admitted she’s not feeling great about
This Bruins defenseman had a big fight with this Stars forward.
The news network's Republican foil tried to make light of Trump's post-election moves, but viewers' nerves are raw.
The Canadian pop star, 45, opened up about dating, body image and her career on the Call Her Daddy podcast.
The actress, model and feminist shared the career milestone news on her Instagram with a set of sultry lingerie images. See photos
Everything you need to know about Jake Paul v Mike Tyson, including ringwalk time and undercard.
Designer Elie Saab had a blowout celebration in Saudi Arabia.
He's not a regular king, he's a cool king.
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Florida - Charlie Woods, son of legendary golfer Tiger Woods, wrapped up his first round of the Class 1A Florida high school state championship on Tuesday at Howey-in-the-Hills. Woods shot a 78, six shots over par, finishing with the…
Both Charles and Prince William shared a tribute on Harry's 40th.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch Marner tied it in the final minute of the third period, John Tavares scored the overtime winner and the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Wednesday night.
An Italian collector bought the watch in 2014, and it could be worth more than $11 million.
The five-time Grammy winner performed at the 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab fashion show on Wednesday, Nov. 13, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson still live together at Royal Lodge – and the Duchess of York has shared a never-before-seen look into one of her private rooms
The Philadelphia Eagles learned the hard way on Thursday night about what happens when a trick play backfires spectacularly. The team tried to run a funky formation against the visiting Washington Commanders in the second quarter, one involving multiple hand-offs that…
"I called my wig maker and we were off to the races,” quips Jamie Lee Curtis of playing a showgirl-turned-cocktail waitress
Lopez’s performance marked her first time back to the stage since her divorce from Ben Affleck and the cancelation of her This Is Me... Live tour in May