Local transmissions of dengue fever reach record high in France

The tiger mosquito brings more than just a buzz – it's a carrier of dengue fever.

French health authorities are sounding the alarm as dengue, a virus spread by tiger mosquitoes, continues to progress across the country. A record number of cases have been transmitted locally this year, new figures show, while experts warn France is at high risk of an epidemic in the next five years.

Since the beginning of May, the onset of tiger mosquito activity, 80 people have contracted the tropical disease without travelling to endemic regions, according to a study released by public health institute Santé Publique France this week.

This marks a new record, surpassing the 65 locally transmitted cases reported in 2022 and 45 in 2023.

On a scale of 0 to 9, the agency rated the likelihood of such an outbreak occurring in mainland France within the next five years at 6 to 7.

Localised outbreaks

Once an area is colonised by mosquitoes, eradication becomes a daunting challenge.

