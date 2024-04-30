Local veteran's battle for benefits
ABC15 speaks with recently retired Lieutenant Colonel Jeremy Schuld who came forwards with his story of benefits denial.
ABC15 speaks with recently retired Lieutenant Colonel Jeremy Schuld who came forwards with his story of benefits denial.
Teen charged in 4 murders pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter, sentenced to 30+ years
WOODSTOCK, N.B. — Police officers across New Brunswick are no longer investigating thefts of fuel from service stations unless there is a threat to public safety. Earlier this month, the New Brunswick Association of Chiefs of Police sent a letter to petroleum retailers across the province, saying the change was needed because there are more effective ways of dealing with the steady increase in fuel thefts. The change took effect April 15. Between 2020 and 2023, the province's police agencies, in
The US bought 81 Soviet-era combat aircraft from Kazakhstan, the Kyiv Post reported.
OTTAWA — India has summoned Canada's envoy in New Delhi following a large Sikh rally in Toronto attended by all three major federal party leaders. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh at the Khalsa Day rally in Toronto on Sunday. The rally commemorates the Sikh faith, and some participants chanted and carried banners emblazoned with slogans calling for a state separate from India, known as Khalistan. India formally summoned Canada
Stephanie Grisham also predicted how the former first lady would have responded to her husband's courthouse stunt.
Ukraine continues to target Russian oil facilities despite reported US objections, with one military expert calling it a 'risky move' to continue.
Opinion by readers of The Fresno Bee: Letter to the editor on Trump’s trials and his body language.
The far-right lawmaker's own colleagues are starting to turn against her.
Israel showed it can take out a key part of Iran's air defenses with a single missile. Iran has two leading options to upgrade its air defenses.
Mark Peterson/Getty ImagesDonald Trump weighed in on the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Sunday, giving a terse, certified rotten review of its key players.“The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was really bad,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Colin Jost BOMBED, and Crooked Joe was an absolute disaster! Doesn’t get much worse than this!”Though the only Trump in the building on Saturday night was Lara, the presidential daughter-in-law recently named head of the Republican National Committee, th
Race organizers say they'll revoke a Trump fundraiser's suite license if he holds an event for the former president on Sunday at the race.
As India modernizes its armed forces of 1.5 million, its experts see lessons to draw from the battlefields of Ukraine.
Fox NewsFormer Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway had some advice for her colleagues during a Fox News appearance Sunday morning, telling conspiracy theorists in the Republican Party that their repeated suggestion that former President Barack Obama is pulling the strings in the current White House may actually be counterproductive.She began her appearance on Fox & Friends Weekend by reflecting on the White House Correspondents dinner Saturday evening, where Trump was a popular target.Joe Bide
AFPAlthough Colin Jost is no stranger to solo stand-up comedy, most of America recognizes him best as part of a duo. He’s famous for being the straight-edged “Weekend Update” co-anchor on Saturday Night Live, working alongside the much raunchier, more dangerous Michael Che. How would Jost fare on his own? The answer, it turns out, is perfectly fine. His roast at Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner was nowhere near as brutal as Stephen Colbert’s famous WHCD roast in 2006, but it w
Andrew Weissmann argued America is "on the razor's edge" of a drastic change to its future.
Oleksandr Taran's mobile artillery unit isn't officially part of Ukraine's military, but that hasn't stopped his men from destroying Russian targets on their own dime. Taran's all-volunteer unit, the Steppe Wolves, is comprised of dozens of Ukrainian men mostly over 60 years old who are considered too old to be drafted but still want to fight. Both are delivered to them by front-line troops.
TORONTO — Auston Matthews gave everything he had for two periods. Before departing Saturday's bitterly disappointing 3-1 home loss with an illness as the Boston Bruins pushed the Maple Leafs to the brink of playoff elimination, Toronto's sniper and two of his star teammates also gave it to each other — verbally — on the bench. And despite the sequence getting dissected by media and fans alike in the aftermath, head coach Sheldon Keefe tried to put a positive spin on the high-profile exchange bet
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows Canadians aren't listening. He knows his defence against Conservative attacks over his signature climate policy isn't working, at least not yet. But he plans to keep trying. And while he's at it, his office is trying something new to get the Liberal government's message out. Trudeau recently appeared on four podcasts as he travels the country talking up the Liberals' latest budget, which he's pitching as a plan to inject more economic fairness into so
Since 2019, Jason Miller has falsely claimed that the former first lady is planning a presidential run.
The Florida governor met with his one-time rival over the weekend, according to reports.