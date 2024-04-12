Local woman nearly loses $6K in bank scam
A San Diego woman talks to ABC 10News about a bank scam that nearly tricked her and almost cost her thousands of dollars.
It's a major contributor to climate change — the way buildings and roads are made with concrete. It's also a problem that's growing as more of the world develops. So the race has been on to find solutions for a material that's responsible for roughly 8% of global carbon dioxide emissions. Now one California startup has developed a technology that reduces carbon dioxide in the making of cement and could have the potential to operate at large scale. Fortera intercepts carbon dioxide exhaust from t
Although Loblaw has now reinstated its popular 50 per cent discounts on perishable food at stores that offered it before, some customers say they want to see it at all Loblaw-owned stores.
Ford (F) rolls out a new rebate incentive offering a $1,500 discount on its EVs to car buyers who already lease or own a Tesla (TSLA) vehicle. Yahoo Finance Senior Autos Reporter Pras Subramanian joins Market Domination to discuss Ford's EV strategy as the automaker hopes to draw customers away from its biggest competitors. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination. This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.
Travel expert Claire Newell updates us on the FAA's investigation into Boeing's "787 Dreamliner," following concerns about its integrity. She also shares exciting news about the thriving travel industry in 2024 and shifting travel trends among Millennials and Gen Xers, revealing how some prioritize vacations over housing payments.
The last day of U.S. Secretary Janet Yellen's trip to China coincided with the strongest retort yet from Beijing officials over her claims that China is flooding global markets with cheap goods, particularly in the new green industries. As Yellen laid out plans to formalise dialogue with China over excess industrial capacity in electric vehicles (EVs), solar panels and batteries, saying Washington would not accept U.S. industry being "decimated", the Chinese finance ministry issued a statement saying it had already "fully responded" to her concerns. Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, at a roundtable meeting with Chinese EV makers in Paris on Monday, said U.S. and European assertions of excess capacity were groundless, adding China's rise in these industries was driven by innovation and complete supply chain systems, among other factors.
China's March exports contracted sharply, while imports also unexpectedly shrank, both undershooting market forecasts by big margins, customs data showed on Friday, highlighting the stiff task facing policymakers as they try to bolster a shaky economic recovery. Shipments from China slumped 7.5% year-on-year last month, marking the biggest fall since August last year and compared with a 2.3% decline forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. "Besides disruptions from forex changes, the worse-than-expected momentum of both exports and imports in March indicate that more comprehensive and targeted policy stimulus will be needed for China to meet its ambitious growth target," said Bruce Pang, chief economist at Jones Lang Lasalle.
RWE is the latest German company to pour billions of dollars worth of investments into the U.S. as Germany's economy flatlines.
After the Iowa man continued to harass her, police said they would tell him to “knock it off,” the lawsuit said.
People's preference for making money from the comfort of their homes has boomed over the past three years for obvious reasons, and even with the job market trending toward normal after the pandemic,...
UK volunteers have been installing metal silhouettes at the British Normandy Memorial to represent the nearly 1,500 servicemen and women who died during the D-Day landings. The life-size figures are part of the Standing with Giants project and will form a poignant and somber background to the upcoming ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord. (AP video by Alex Turnbull)
European Union lawmakers on Wednesday adopted a law to place methane emission limits on Europe's oil and gas imports from 2030, pressuring international suppliers to clamp down on leaks of the potent greenhouse gas. Methane, the main component of natural gas, is the second-biggest cause of climate change after carbon dioxide and in the short term has a far higher warming effect. Rapid cuts in methane emissions this decade are crucial if the world is to avoid severe climate change.
(Bloomberg) -- The US is betting the transition to cleaner energy combined with massive infrastructure investments will reverse a persistent decline in family farms, creating new revenue opportunities for growers while boosting their ability to compete overseas. Most Read from BloombergUS Sees Imminent Missile Strike on Israel by Iran, ProxiesVietnam Tycoon Lan Sentenced to Death Over $12 Billion FraudUS Slams Strikes on Russia Oil Refineries as Risk to Oil MarketsRussia Destroys Largest Power P
(Bloomberg) -- Several Chinese mutual fund managers have proposed to cap staff salaries at about 3 million yuan ($415,000), in response to President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” drive, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple Plans to Overhaul Entire Mac Line With AI-Focused M4 ChipsRussian Attacks on Ukraine Stoke Fears Army Near Breaking PointIsrael Bracing for Unprecedented Direct Iran Attack in DaysUS Sees Imminent Missile Strike on Israel by Iran, Proxi
HONG KONG (AP) — China’s exports contracted in March after growing in the first two months of the year, underscoring the uneven nature of the country's recovery from the pandemic. Customs data released Friday show exports declined 7.5% in March from a year earlier, while imports slipped 1.9%. Both figures fell short of estimates. In the January-February period, exports rose 7.1% year-on-year while imports climbed 3.5%. China, the world’s second-largest economy, posted a trade surplus of $58.55 b
In yet another example of the confidence of youth, Gen Zers feel pretty optimistic about their ability to save for retirement despite numerous financial obstacles. A 2023 survey from GOBankingRates...
(Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase's profit rose 6% in the first quarter, although its shares dropped after the bank's forecast for its income from interest payments came in below analysts' expectations. High borrowing costs have helped lenders boost net interest income (NII), or the difference between what banks earn on loans and pay out for deposits. JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, also added billions of dollars of loans to its balance sheet after acquiring failed First Republic Bank in May last year, fueling its interest income further.
Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Darren Woods received $36.9 million in total compensation for 2023, up nearly 3% from a year earlier, the oil major said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. And in proxy filing ahead of its May 29 annual meeting of shareholders, Exxon recommended its investors vote against all proposals submitted by a minority of shareholders. Exxon has successfully blocked proposals by activist investors after filing a complaint in court.
(Bloomberg) -- As utilities race to keep ahead of rising electricity demand, developers have proposed a surge of new power plants across the US — and very few of them would run on fossil fuels.Most Read from BloombergUS Sees Imminent Missile Strike on Israel by Iran, ProxiesUS Slams Strikes on Russia Oil Refineries as Risk to Oil MarketsChinese Cement Maker Halted After 99% Crash in 15 MinutesVietnam Tycoon Lan Sentenced to Death Over $12 Billion FraudUS Inflation Refuses to Bend, Fanning Fears
Nike is spending more on this Olympics than any previous Games, top executives said on Friday, as the U.S. sportswear brand embarks on a marketing push it hopes will revive flagging sales and help compete with upstart rivals. Sponsored athletes including U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson and Kenyan marathoner Eliud Kipchoge modeled Nike's Olympics kits at a show in Paris on Thursday, where the brand also unveiled 13 futuristic shoe prototypes developed with athletes. "This Olympics will be our biggest ... it will be our largest media spend," Heidi O'Neill, president of consumer, product and brand at Nike said in an interview.