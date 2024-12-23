Locals enjoy Harborside Park after renovations to the space
The park had about a million dollars worth of improvements done
The park had about a million dollars worth of improvements done
If you drain a hole in one on the PGA Tour, drinks are on you when you get back to the clubhouse. Even if you're 15 years old. That's what Charlie Woods was left to learn Sunday after his first-ever ace -- a beautiful par three iron that left dad
Every time we look over at the Detroit Lions' high-octane offense, coordinator Ben Johnson is seemingly pulling a rabbit out of his hat. It's no wonder Johnson is considered the top head coaching candidate for this upcoming NFL hiring
Woods and his 15-year-old son have teamed up for the tournament since 2020
Tyler Bertuzzi might face some supplemental discipline for his actions in his latest game.
Bedard now has the second most goals by a teenager in Blackhawks history.
Are ball boys allowed to make calls from the sideline in the NFL? Because as a lot of fans noticed on Saturday in the Kansas City Chiefs win over the Houston Texans, it looked like someone who wasn't a coach for the Chiefs helped get an official's attention to give Andy Reid…
Tank Dell suffered a gruesome-looking leg injury against the Chiefs. C.J. Stroud and his Texans teammates were distraught after witnessing it.
The Oakland A's player held the all-time record for most bases stolen, earning the nickname "Man of Steal."
In the latest episode of the popular 32 Thoughts Podcast, Sportsnet's insider Elliotte Friedman had a message for Montreal Canadiens' fans.
The short offseason plans for the world No. 1 include dogsledding.
There will be a few former Montreal Canadiens wearing the Team Canada jersey when the Spengler Cup kicks off in Davos, Switzerland on Boxing day.
Head coach Raheem Morris has decided to go with rookie Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback for the remainder of the season.
When the page turns on 2024, it will be time to say goodbye, once and for all, to the amateur athlete in college sports.
Oleksandr Usyk remained undefeated when he successfully defended his heavyweight titles with a unanimous decision over Tyson Fury on Saturday night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
HOUSTON (AP) — Texans receiver Tank Dell has been released after an overnight stay in the hospital and was traveling back to Houston on Sunday after sustaining a severe knee injury in Saturday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers were eliminated from the playoffs before their game at Miami began on Sunday because of victories by Washington and the Los Angeles Rams.
With the Sabres continuing to lose, this defenseman is standing out as a potential trade candidate.
There are just a few weeks left in the 2024 NFL season. Which teams will clinch the remaining playoff spots?
VANCOUVER — Frustration is beginning to creep in for the Vancouver Canucks.
Charlie Woods landed a dart on the green just feet from the hole before watching it roll in for the first hole-in-one of his young golf career at the 2024 PNC Championship on Sunday in Orlando, Fla.