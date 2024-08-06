Locals Use Inflatable Rafts and Kayaks on Flooded Sarasota Roads

Locals in Sarasota, Florida, were spotted kayaking through flooded roads on Monday, August 5, after Tropical Storm Debby lashed the region.

Footage filmed by X user @macroform shows people making their way down Linwood Drive in kayaks, inflatable boats and partially submerged vehicles.

A flood warning was in effect for the area from late on Monday night. Credit: @macroform via Storyful

Video Transcript

I'm a little worried about getting the mail because I'm afraid to the mailbox it's gonna fall down.

Yes.

Problem.