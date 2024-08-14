Locals object to Devon wind farm cable plans

White Cross want to have electricity cables for up to eight offshore wind turbines running under Saunton Sands [BBC]

Controversial plans to run cables for an off shore wind farm through a popular Devon resort have been voted against by local councillors.

Braunton Parish Council unanimously voted to object to a proposal to bring cables for the project onshore at Saunton Sands and build a new sub-station in East Yelland.

Councillors said they felt the plans would have a significant and detrimental impact on the area.

Developers White Cross said it was disappointed the plans - which will be debated by North Devon Council at a future date - were not backed by parish councillors.

The proposal involves electricity cables running under Saunton Sands beach that connect to eight floating turbines about 32 miles (52km) off the coast.

The cables would also go under a nearby golf course and the Taw Estuary before connecting to the grid at a proposed sub-station in East Yelland.

'Strong vocal community'

Parish councillors said while they supported renewable energy, they felt the plans were not right for the area.

Council chair Marguerite Shapland said: "Braunton is a very vocal and strong community and our parish council is very vocal and very strong and isn't going to lie down no matter what happens in the future."

About 100 members of the public attended the meeting and applauded the council's objection.

Paula Kingdon, who is against the plans, said: "I'm think the local community feeling is very much that this is the wrong thing in the wrong place."

'Affordable secure energy'

Following the meeting, White Cross said it was disappointed the parish council had not support the plans it said would play a "critical role in the development of floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea".

"This technology has the potential to provide a source of affordable and secure energy to people and businesses while supporting the UK’s progress towards net zero," a spokesperson said.

A date for when North Devon Council's planning committee will debate the proposals has not been set.

