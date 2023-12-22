Locals 'proud' as city named among best to visit

Carl and Heather Robinson often visit Roker from their home in Chilton, County Durham

A city which has been named one of the best places to visit in the world is making its people "proud".

Sunderland was listed among 23 of this year's "favourite discoveries" globally by The Guardian newspaper.

It said the "Roker Riviera" was the city's "brightest asset", while the pink slice, a local delicacy, received recognition too.

Locals and visitors told the BBC the seafront was "beautiful" and had become a hotspot for people watching dolphins near the harbour.

The newspaper also praised the city’s attractions, including the National Glass Centre, in the list, among the Canary Island’s Little Venice and Czech Republic’s vineyard town, Vrbovec.

"It's just nice. Everybody's friendly. There's lots of different things here," said visitor Heather Robinson, who travelled to Roker from Chilton, County Durham.

She said seeing dolphins had been on her bucket list following a breast cancer diagnosis, of which she has since been given the "all clear".

However, she said she was only able to tick it off her list after spotting the mammals near Roker Pier.

Roker is about a 40-minute walk from Sunderland City Centre

Anthony Skordis moved to the city about a year ago "specifically" for Roker.

The photographer, who previously lived in Hartlepool, said: "I just love the seafront.

"When it's a nice day like this, it's lovely for a dog walk.

"If you are lucky enough to see the dolphins, then it's just sort of cherry on the cake."

'Proud Mackems'

There are several coffee shops and restaurants along Roker seafront, which is about one mile (1.6km) from neighbouring resort, Seaburn.

Michelle Hancock, a manager at Fausto, said she and fellow staff were "proud Mackems".

"You only have to look out the window and see how absolutely beautiful and stunning our coastline is.

"We're immensely proud of our area and the people make it, as well as the location."

Michelle Hancock is a manager at coffee shop Fausto

Travel writer Ben Aitken, who listed the city in The Guardian's travel guide, said he chose to return and review Sunderland after a previous city break.

He said: "It struck me as being as a particularly fetching stretch of coastline. It seemed to go on forever.

"I enjoyed running along it, it's sandy (and) it's geologically unique."

Among positive reviews of the seafront, he was "impressed" by the food including the pink slice - a sweet treat made up of two slices of shortbread, jam and icing.

He added that, although the city is “brilliant as it is", he was excited by plans to build a major Hollywood-style film studios at Pallion.

"In ten years' time we might see Brad Pitt walking around High Street West eating a pink slice. That could be fun."

Roker seafront is home to art installations and several independent shops

