Locals tell WPTV why they love this city that's celebrating 100 years this week
The city of Sebastian is proudly celebrating its centennial anniversary this week, holding a festival on Sunday for locals to come and show pride in their community.
VANCOUVER — Pop megastar Taylor Swift said there was a reason she chose Vancouver and Canada as the final stop of her 149-show Eras Tour, a sequin-sparkled cultural juggernaut that has spanned five continents.
King Charles and Queen Camilla have shared their Christmas card for this year and it has a sentimental meaning
Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son has attended a private clinic in London with his mum – see his predicted transformation
King Charles had a very special gift for Kate Middleton ahead of Christmas this year. See special gesture.
The Prince and Princess of Wales' only daughter, Princess Charlotte, has been compared to her late grandmother Princess Diana in an 'iconic' moment caught on camera at the Together at Christmas carol concert
The Hollywood power couple walked the red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia
One Montecito neighbor is speaking out against the wealthy California enclave’s royal residents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. “I personally don’t think that Meghan is an asset to our community,” said Richard Mineards, one of their close neighbors. “She doesn’t really go out or get involved with the community.” Mineards had a slightly different take on Prince Harry.
Holmes has previously expressed her desire to protect her daughter from negative media coverage
The group had dinner together at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Dec. 8.
When BC Place emailed Shari McIntosh and offered her the opportunity to buy a box for Sunday's Taylor Swift concert in Vancouver — for $50,000 — her first reaction was to assume she'd have to let it go."I said to my husband, 'I need $50,000,' and he's like, 'No, it's not gonna happen,'" McIntosh recalled.The Whitehorse woman had tried months earlier for some standing-room-only tickets for her sister, daughter and herself, and was only able to get on a waiting list for a box. The offer came on a
Prince William's cousin attended the 'Together at Christmas' carol service with her husband Edoardo and stepson Wolfie
Taylor and Travis have been linked for a little more than a year now.
Keira Knightley admitted in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times that she told “Love Actually” director Richard Curtis while filming the infamous cue card scene with Andrew Lincoln that it was all “quite creepy.” Knightley was 17 years old when she was filming the Christmas romance. Both “Love Actually” and “Pirates of the …
Hailey Bieber stepped out in Los Angeles to show her support for Gigi Hadid’s Guest In Residence store opening.
Mark Withers, an actor known for several high-profile television roles, including gay character Ted on 1980’s primetime soap “Dynasty,” has died. He was reportedly 77.
The former Disney Channel star also revealed that she suffered a seizure when she awoke from surgery due to the anesthesia
"When that last dinner scene starts, everyone's going to be hoping it doesn't end, and that's how we felt shooting it."
"Because right now, they're at the magic age where they believe," the actor said
And it just makes so much sense.
"Most of his charity, no one ever sees or hears about," Winfrey said of longtime friend Perry