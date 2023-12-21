Locals Wade Through Treacherous Floodwaters in Santa Barbara

Parts of US Route 101 in California were shut down on Thursday, December 21, as heavy rain flooded roads and stranded drivers, officials said.

This footage, filmed by Daniel Torres, shows locals driving and walking through deep floodwaters on Pedregosa Street in Santa Barbara.

A flash flood warning was in effect for Santa Barbara until 4 pm Thursday, with the National Weather Service warning of additional rainfall amounts between 1 and 3 inches on top of the already fallen 2-5 inches. Credit: Daniel Torres via Storyful