Locarno Winner Woo Ming Jin’s English-Language Debut ‘The Camford Experiment’ Set at Busan Asian Project Market

Malaysian filmmaker Woo Ming Jin is set to present his English-language debut “The Camford Experiment” at Busan’s Asian Project Market. The social horror film, co-written with producer Gerry Kim, explores themes of Asian identity and racial stereotypes in Western society.

Woo, known for films like “Tiger Factory” and “Stone Turtle,” which won an award at Locarno, drew inspiration from his experiences as a member of a minority community in Malaysia and the U.S. “I’ve always felt like an outsider, never belonging anywhere,” Woo said. “I wanted to address something closer to me, which is the perception of Asians in the western world, particularly the U.S.”

More from Variety

The film centers on Aiden Rhee, a basketball star at a boarding school that brainwashes students into believing racial hierarchies. Woo aims to challenge Asian social stereotypes and portray the consequences of defying societal expectations.

“The Camford Experiment” began its journey at the 2023 International Financing Forum at the Toronto International Film Festival. Producer Kim (Cairo winner “I’m No Longer Here”) joined the project after being drawn to its premise. “What excited me most was an opportunity to use genre as a Trojan Horse to talk about the complicated history of modern racism and activate important dialogue for a wider audience,” Kim said.

Producer Alvaro Valente (Sundance winner “Night Comes On”) was also attracted to the project’s focus on social issues. “Conceptually, it felt very strong and relevant, and the storytelling and characters have great commercial potential,” Valente said. “Being part of something that helps bring a unique voice and talent like Ming Jin to the U.S. market is very exciting.”

The team is targeting a production start in Q3 2025 for a potential early 2026 release. They hope to finalize financing by Q1 2025. At Busan, the filmmakers aim to secure financing partners and generate buzz for the project. “We understand how incredibly competitive the marketplace is, and our team recognizes the importance of building interest even before production begins,” Kim said.

Woo envisions “The Camford Experiment” as a film that can spark discussions about identity while entertaining audiences. “We want audiences to go on a ride with us, regardless of background or beliefs, and we want to have fun along the way,” he said.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The APM takes place Oct. 5-8 as part of the Busan International Film Festival, which unspools Oct. 2-11.

Alvaro Valente, Woo Ming Jin, Gerry Kim

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.