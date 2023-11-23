New location being assessed for Cobalt area food bank

The Cobalt Coleman Latchford food bank volunteers are currently assessing and working to prepare a space at the former Cobalt arena as a new location for the food bank.

Volunteer Liane Mercier outlined that the food bank volunteers were forced to move from 22 Earle Street after an engineering consultant for the Town of Cobalt advised the town that the building was no longer structurally safe.

"The (food bank) was notified October 18 that the building in which they were operating was unsafe and they needed to vacate within 30 days," she said in an email interview.

"The search began immediately and we cannot be more grateful for the outpouring of support from the community, a large number of very special individuals and the towns of Cobalt, Latchford and Township of Coleman and the St. James Anglican Church," she added.

"With the help of many, we have moved from 22 Earle Street and are now working on assessing and preparing our future space for operations which will take several weeks.”

She said food service has been suspended as of November 20 “until further notice. Donations of food can be directed to the Haileybury Food Bank in the interim."

She noted that the food bank “will be providing support to clients on November 29, December 6, December 13 and December 20. This service will be provided from the St. James Anglican Church on Prospect Avenue (in Cobalt) between the hours of 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

"We will continue to share updates as they develop and thank everyone for their support."

Darlene Wroe, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Temiskaming Speaker