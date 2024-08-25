Location Manager Guild Awards: ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘M-I: Dead Reckoning’, ‘Fallout,’ ‘Fargo’ & ‘Ripley’ Among Winners – Full List
Oppenheimer and Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning were among the winners at the 11th Annual Location Managers Guild International Awards Saturday in Beverly Hills.
Rachael Harris (Suits, Diary of a Wimpy Kid) hosted the ceremony that’s meant to spotlight outstanding filming locations that sent the tone and enhance the narrative for international features, television and commercials.
More from Deadline
'Deadpool & Wolverine' Pulling Feathers Off 'The Crow' & Putting 'Blink Twice' To Sleep As Summer Winds Down - Saturday AM Box Office
'Strictly Come Dancing' Judge Craig Revel Horwood Fears Show Will Become "Watered Down And Vanilla"
Melbourne International Film Festival 2024: Winners Include Matthew Rankin's 'Universal Language'
The LMGI Humanitarian Award was also given to the Motion Picture & Television Fund for continuing to provide a range of health and social services to the entertainment community. Accepting on behalf of the MPTF was Jennifer Jorge, MPTF’s Director of Community Social Services.
Here are the winners of the 11th annual Location Managers Guild International Awards:
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES
Fallout
Paul Kramer, Chris Arena, Mandi Dillin / LMGI, David Park / LMGI, Paul van der Ploeg
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES
Fargo Season 5
Mohammad Qazzaz / LMGI, Luke Antosz / LMGI
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A TV SERIAL PROGRAM, ANTHOLOGY, MOW OR LIMITED SERIES
Ripley
Robin Melville / LMGI, Giuseppe Nardi / LMGI, Fabio Ferrante, Shane Haden
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM
Oppenheimer
Justin Duncan /LMGI, Dennis Muscari, Patty Carey-Perazzo, T.C. Townsen
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part 1
David Campbell-Bell, Enrico Latella / LMGI, Jonas Fylling Christiansen, Niall O’Shea, Ben Firminger
OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION
Film in Iceland
True Detective: Night Country
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL
Toyota: Present from the Past
Mark Freid / LMGI, Paul Riordan / LMGI
Best of Deadline
'Only Murders In The Building' Season 3 Recap: What To Remember For Season 4
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2024: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.