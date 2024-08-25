Location Manager Guild Awards: ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘M-I: Dead Reckoning’, ‘Fallout,’ ‘Fargo’ & ‘Ripley’ Among Winners – Full List

Oppenheimer and Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning were among the winners at the 11th Annual Location Managers Guild International Awards Saturday in Beverly Hills.

Rachael Harris (Suits, Diary of a Wimpy Kid) hosted the ceremony that’s meant to spotlight outstanding filming locations that sent the tone and enhance the narrative for international features, television and commercials.

The LMGI Humanitarian Award was also given to the Motion Picture & Television Fund for continuing to provide a range of health and social services to the entertainment community. Accepting on behalf of the MPTF was Jennifer Jorge, MPTF’s Director of Community Social Services.

Here are the winners of the 11th annual Location Managers Guild International Awards:

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

Fallout

Paul Kramer, Chris Arena, Mandi Dillin / LMGI, David Park / LMGI, Paul van der Ploeg

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

Fargo Season 5

Mohammad Qazzaz / LMGI, Luke Antosz / LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A TV SERIAL PROGRAM, ANTHOLOGY, MOW OR LIMITED SERIES

Ripley

Robin Melville / LMGI, Giuseppe Nardi / LMGI, Fabio Ferrante, Shane Haden

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM

Oppenheimer

Justin Duncan /LMGI, Dennis Muscari, Patty Carey-Perazzo, T.C. Townsen

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part 1

David Campbell-Bell, Enrico Latella / LMGI, Jonas Fylling Christiansen, Niall O’Shea, Ben Firminger

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

Film in Iceland

True Detective: Night Country

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

Toyota: Present from the Past

Mark Freid / LMGI, Paul Riordan / LMGI

