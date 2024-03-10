Loch Lloyd’s gated oasis redefines luxury living

Loch Lloyd is a private, gated community in south Kansas City offering low-maintenance villas, custom-designed homes on the golf course, and lakeside estates. The introduction of the Blue Valley at Loch Lloyd development has expanded the community across the state line into Johnson County, Kansas, just minutes from the 135th Street corridor with easy access to the numerous shopping and dining options in Leawood and Overland Park.

Blue Valley at Loch Lloyd homesites consist of two-acre secluded, wooded lots in the desirable and acclaimed Blue Valley School District. Renowned nationally for its exceptional quality of education, this district was named a top 100 district and ranks among the top 1% in the country—a testament to its commitment to excellence.

“It’s an unimaginable opportunity to build on such an exclusive, secluded piece of ground, let alone in a private, gated community with large two-acre estate lots, the benefits of a Kansas address and access to the Blue Valley School District,” said Brian Illig, Owner/Developer of Loch Lloyd.

Accessible via the new West Gate at 167th Street and Kenneth Road, Blue Valley at Loch Lloyd seamlessly integrates luxury living with convenience—a hallmark of gated communities. In recent years, the appeal of such communities has surged, driven by the allure of enhanced security, privacy, and a sense of community.

The value proposition of gated living extends beyond security. It fosters a tight-knit community, where shared amenities and social activities create bonds that transcend mere neighbors. Moreover, the peace of mind offered by a secure environment translates into tangible investment potential, with property values often reflecting the premium placed on safety and exclusivity.

Amidst the splendor of Loch Lloyd’s 110-acre lake, two marinas, and lush nature trails, residents indulge in numerous amenities. From the Championship 18-hole Tom Watson-designed golf course to the Loch Lloyd Country Club’s fine dining options, state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis and pickleball courts, and swimming pool, every aspect of life here is infused with luxury and leisure.

The hilly, wooded terrain is the centerpiece of Loch Lloyd, with the community built around the lake and golf course to highlight the beauty of the land.

Havens of luxury and privacy, each home in Loch Lloyd is crafted by some of the region’s finest builders to maximize and enhance the homeowner’s daily life. Here, residents revel in a resort-style lifestyle, surrounded by top-tier amenities, world-class golf, and safeguarded by 24-hour security.

Discover the epitome of luxury living at Loch Lloyd, one of the region’s most prestigious communities. Visit LochLloyd.com/real-estate or call (816) 331-9500.

Loch Lloyd

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays; noon to 4 p.m. weekends. Call for an appointment.

Address: 16750 Country Club Drive, Village of Loch Lloyd, MO 64012.

Contact: (816) 331-9500 or realestate@lochlloyd.com

Website: LochLloyd.com/real-estate