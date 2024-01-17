Loch said to contain Robert the Bruce’s sword is part of £2 million Perthshire land sale

Auchreoch includes a large area of woodland and is part of the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park

Land including a small loch said to contain a sword belonging to Robert the Bruce has gone on sale for more than £2 million.

Auchreoch, near Tyndrum, Perthshire, is close to where the then recently crowned king of Scotland fought the Battle of Dalrigh in 1306.

Bruce and around 500 followers were retreating west following a crushing defeat at the Battle of Methven, near Perth, when they were attacked by an army of Clan MacDougall of Argyll, allies of Clan Comyn and the English.

The king, whose men were outnumbered by two to one, escaped after desperate fighting. As he and the survivors of his army made a hasty retreat, they are said to have thrown any unwieldy heavy arms into “Lochan nan Arm”, where legend has it the king’s sword still lies.

Bruce, who narrowly escaped capture, later went into hiding before re-emerging the following year.

Lochan nan Arm, or Lochan of the Weapons, where Robert the Bruce is said to have ditched his sword during a retreat

The lochan, whose name means “Lochan of the Weapons”, lies in the northern section of Auchreoch. Sellers Galbraith say the land, part of the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, “offers a superb natural capital and amenity opportunity as well as sporting potential”.

The agricultural land, valued at more than £2 million, comprises a block of hill land of around 1,500 acres around 2.7 miles to the north west of the village of Crianlarich, including a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and a Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

Iain Paterson, who is handling the sale for Galbraith, said: “The sale of Auchreoch offers a fantastic opportunity for interested parties to own a slice of Scotland in one of the country’s finest scenic settings within the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park.

Robert the Bruce in combat at the Battle of Bannockburn, where he was victorious in 1314, went into hiding after the Battle of Dalrigh - BETTMANN

“The woodland at Auchreoch, together with the extensive hill ground, offers a superb position and great opportunity for potential enhancement and diversification projects with a Natural Capital focus.

“Be it woodland creation, eco-tourism related enterprises, rewilding, conservation and biodiversity enhancement orientated projects or such similar focused interests, all subject to obtaining the required permissions.

“Auchreoch also offers the potential for sporting interests, with the possibility of red, roe and grouse shooting.”

In the west of the property is an area of naturally regenerated native pine forest, Coille Coire Chuilc, classified as an SSSI, within which is a tributary to the River Tay.