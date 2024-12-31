Lockerbie drama writer didn't want to 'sugarcoat' horrific event for TV

The Lockerbie bombing was a life-changing moment in history, not only in Britain but around the globe, which is why it was integral that Sky's new drama Lockerbie: A Search for Truth didn't "sugarcoat" how horrific the event was, writer David Harrower tells Yahoo UK.

On 21 December 1988, Pan Am flight 103 exploded over the Scottish town of Lockerbie in a terrorist attack that killed all 243 passengers and 16 crew onboard. The event is depicted in the Sky limited series as is the aftermath and the relentless campaigning of Dr Jim Swire (Colin Firth), whose daughter Flora died in the bombing, to learn the truth about what happened.

The series has been dubbed controversial by some as a result, but Harrower explains that while there is "huge sensitivities" around the topic it was important that the narrative didn't shy away from depicting it as accurately as possible: "I wrote it at home, and the director and actors have to visualise that and make sure that portrays the reality of it but doesn't go too far, they just had to be really careful.

"But, also, you don't want to sugarcoat it either, because you know that people in Lockerbie... some of them might not want to watch this, some of them might want to finally see that there are things replicated on screen about it. I think this is the first time ever actually that it's been put on screen.

"It's there in [Jim Swire's book], in all these books and reports of exactly how scolding and horrifying it was, and you don't want to back away from that. But, also, if you read Jim's book, albeit that it spans over 40 years it's a really dramatic book, he really does push himself into these extraordinary circumstances, so I didn't have to make that much up in any sense."

Jim Swire is not a 'traditional hero'

Swire's determination to uncover the truth did take him down some unexpected roads, including meeting Libyan leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi to ask for the two men accused of the bombing —Abdelbaset al-Megrahi and Lamin Khalifah Fhimah— to be put on trial. This is all set out in his book Lockerbie: A Father’s Search for Justice, which serves as the inspiration for the TV series.

Harrower, who also followed the events of the bombing as it happened, thought it would be compelling to create a drama that had a more "subjective or personal point of view" as it is something that hasn't been done before, which is how he came to work on adapting Swire's 2022 book.

"It just brought things to a head in terms of coagulation of Jim's examination of what it did to his family, what it did to him. It brought into focus that personal angle on something that had been mostly news reports for the past 30 years or so," the writer explains.

Writer David Harrower told Yahoo UK it was important the narrative didn't shy away from being accurate to 'make sure that portrays the reality of it but doesn't go too far... you don't want to sugarcoat it either.' (Sky)

"Jim and [his wife] Jane, and the Swire family are at the centre of it, over the years you've only had interviews or press interviews, stuff like that, you've not really learned about what it's like to be psychologically in that situation and hearing that your family member has been killed and trying to get some answers for it.

"It's all very well to read stuff and research, but then to put yourself into that, to know what that does, what is it that comes to drive a man like Jim Swire? Who, initially on first meeting, is nothing like the man he became... and that's what I wanted to chart, this idea of this man who's part of what he thinks is a country that stands for truth and fairness and justice, and actually to realise he's in a country that doesn't afford him any of these things.

"So that's what I wanted to do, follow his personal journey but also his more public journey in terms of what he had to go through to... I'm not going to say get the answers, he still hasn't got the answers he wants. But to see a man that is dogged, driven, stubborn, recalcitrant, keep going on when a lot of other people would have just said enough, this is too much of a cost. So it kind of asks truth at what cost?"

The drama allows viewers to see a more 'personal' view of the disaster, as telling Jim Swire's story shows 'what it did to his family, what it did to him.' (Sky)

Swire is not what viewers would see as a traditional hero, Harrower explains, because of his stoic nature and the manner in which Firth portrays his real-life counterpart. The writer didn't meet Swire and his wife Jane until after he had finished writing the drama, though they did exchange emails regarding the accuracy of the narrative along the way, but he feels Firth captured Swire's personality well.

"Jim, by his own admission, was perhaps a buttoned up, traditional person, even though he claims he's Scottish he was born a British man of a certain generation who's not necessarily emotionally effusive," Harrower reflects. "So [Firth] plays him with stoicism. What I think is quite moving is the stoic, stillness underneath him.

"I think it's a really, really interesting performance because Jim doesn't necessarily have all the accoutrements of a traditional hero, if you like. He's not [a] swashbuckling [hero], he just wants to know a simple thing and that's what makes it all the more moving."

Multiple perspectives

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth also explores other perspectives as well as Jim Swire who 'enraged people' during his campaigning, as 'there's in many ways a kind of hornet's nest of feelings about Lockerbie'. (Sky)

But even if Swire is at the centre of the story it was also just as important to reflect other lived experiences of the disaster in the five-part series, Harrower says: "His perspective is not the only one, there are contrasting, contesting views of what happened, of why it happened, and he has not had an easy journey, he's not had a polite journey.

"He's frankly p**sed people off, he's enraged people, he's been enraged himself, he's been p**sed off. There's in many ways a kind of hornet's nest of feelings about Lockerbie that is engendered, and still engenders. I want to make sure that there are people with different views and they are just as valid as Jim's."

Part of that process was diving deeper into the experiences of the people of Lockerbie, and Harrower admits there were several aspects of their story that surprised him.

"When you see Lockerbie your brain brings up these images, but then you look into the details and go further into it," he says. "There's things about the human detail that surprised me... you just realise the human scale of it from the huge geopolitical event down to the smallest thing.

"From the smallest kindness about the Lockerbie Ladies, the women in Lockerbie who took the clothes, washed them and returned them to the victims' families, you're coming across all these incredible stories within Lockerbie itself. That town withstood, the resilience of that town, the whole of that town had to live with this.

"So [it was about] just delving in and finding details that I hadn't been aware of, it makes it all the more poignant in terms of how a small community reacted to this international event that happened accidentally over them. I'm sure the bombers, whoever the bombers were, wanted the plane to explode over the ocean so there would be no trace. But it didn't, it fell sadly, tragically over Lockerbie and that town has been changed forever."

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth premieres on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Thursday, 2 January.