Lockerbie: A Search for Justice on Sky – a meticulous and honourable dramatisation of the 1988 atrocity and what happened next

On 21 December 1988 a bomb exploded on Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie in Scotland, killing all 259 people on board and 11 on the ground. This meticulous, methodical five-part drama from Sky details what has and hasn’t happened in the 36 years since, through the perspective and the research of the father of one of the victims – Dr Jim Swire, played with careworn decency by Colin Firth.

Like last year’s fact-based hit Mr Bates vs the Post Office, the story pits a single man against injustice and bureaucracy, but here there is no resolution. Though Libyan Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was convicted of 270 counts of murder in a special court in the Netherlands in 2001 it’s still not conclusively known whether Libya, Syria, Iran or some loose terrorist alliance planted the bomb.

Successive British governments have censored documents and refused an inquiry. The level of knowledge and expedient pragmatism among oil-hungry Western states is impossible to fathom. Pan Am 103 was flying from Frankfurt to Detroit via London and New York and many US embassy staff allegedly cancelled bookings on it at late notice – enabling others, like Swire’s daughter Flora, to nab a seat.

Swire himself is a complicated character, whose fight for justice by any means available – smuggling a fake bomb onto another flight to make a point, meeting with Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi – alienated other bereaved families. Having campaigned to bring al-Megrahi to trial he later became convinced of his innocence, befriended him and still hopes to clear his name (al-Megrahi died of prostate cancer in Libya in 2012).

Writers David Harrower and Miriam Hamidi give Firth two helpers to navigate the emotional and evidential maze of the story. The prime one is Catherine McCormack as Swire’s wife Jane, giving a quietly moving study of a woman wracked by different stages of grief and guilt, but ultimately frustrated that her husband can’t move on.

The second is Sam Troughton as Scottish journalist Murray Guthrie, whose doggedness in pursuit of the truth is as absolute as Swire’s. The discussions between the two men facilitates lots of recapping of timelines and forensic evidence, necessary in a drama strung across several decades and five hours’ running time.

There are some clunky lines here (“The West kicks the Middle East around like a football!”) and cliched portrayals of journalists, politicians and lawyers. But overall the tone is of respectful, reserved thoroughness, reflected in the understatement of Firth and McCormack’s performances.

The bombing itself is powerfully rendered, with debris suddenly smashing into a cars and houses, and out-of-focus bodies seen scattered across farmland at dawn. Directors Otto Bathurst and Jim Loach recreate the most striking image of the atrocity: the severed and bisected nosecone and cockpit of the plane, lying in a field.

I fear this show won’t have quite the impact of Mr Bates, where the ruining of so many ordinary lives felt so fresh and immediate. The Pan-Am bombing has been overshadowed by subsequent events: the World Trade Centre towers fall midway through the Sky series, and in the final episode a young waitress clocks Swire’s Justice for Lockerbie badge and asks him what it’s about. This is a thoroughly decent, even honourable attempt to remind us what the Lockerbie atrocity was, and why it matters that it remains unresolved.

