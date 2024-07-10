Lockhart Native Plant Garden continues to blossom with locals’ support
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Jane, who also appeared in 'Entourage' for two seasons, died at the age of 43 in January
LONDON (AP) — Darryl Anderson was drunk behind the wheel of his Audi SUV, had his accelerator pressed to the floor and was barreling toward a car ahead of him when he snapped a photo of his speedometer. The picture showed a car in the foreground, a collision warning light on his dashboard and a speed of 141 mph (227 kph).
The Princess Royal was pictured with a long bob as she made a Wimbledon appearance in 1967
It’s turned it into “a bigger deal,” said the New York Times reporter.
Kate Beckinsale didn't hold back after a troll questioned why her bottom has "shrunk".
Alyssa Farah Griffin also explained why the former president isn’t really “out there shouting about the debate” with Joe Biden.
The tragic incident occurred on Saturday, July 6, at Ogden Canyon in Utah
Bingwa Thomas, 72, from Kansas City, bought a cheap old house in Southern Italy’s Latronico, hoping that that Italy’s laid-back lifestyle will help him live longer.
“The Daily Show” host said one key complaint doesn’t add up.
Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine continues to claim lives, as the Kremlin’s military leadership resorts to increasingly brutal tactics against civilians—including a ghastly attack on a children's hospital in Kyiv and other sites across Ukraine. In their comments on state television, prominent propagandists often reiterate that Moscow’s campaign of senseless brutality is designed to prompt Ukrainians to overthrow their government. Russian talking heads also resort to nuclear threats, which is
The Miu Miu paisley-print miniskirt, adorned in a rich chocolate brown and white palette, fresh from the runway, is quickly becoming a must-have for fashion enthusiasts everywhere - See Photos
"I’m sick of all these people (mostly white men) in offices who are far older than my boomer parents making decisions for me that I’ll see into my retirement."
“I love my sister, but I can't talk about her. She doesn't wanna talk about it.”
The actress, who turned 60 on June 15, got real about her fitness rituals on Instagram
A German Shepherd was found abandoned with zip ties arounds its mouth and neck in a remote area of Malibu Creek Canyon, police say.
The actress and singer shared a montage of memories from her family trip to Europe on Monday, July 8
"I am so proud of my body," the singer said in a candid new post on Instagram
The Democratic strategist argued that the president, who has dismissed polls foreshadowing his election loss against Donald Trump, will drop out of the race.
The singer and actress welcomed her daughter with fiancé Robert Pattinson in March
Rep. Jake Auchincloss flipped focus back to the GOP after he was asked about the discussions surrounding Biden's candidacy.