Loew proud of Germany's Euro 2020 qualification during "difficult year"

SHOWS: FRANKFURT, GERMANY (NOVEMBER 18, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (German) GERMANY COACH JOACHIM LOEW, SAYING:

"We have had a difficult year this year. We made big changes at the beginning of the year and then there were more changes within the big change. At the moment there are still more than ten players who are out, who are injured, who have been unable to play for a while, some have only recently returned from injury: Matthias Ginter, Leon Goretzka. So the conditions have been difficult to play in ever changing teams but in the end we managed the qualification with aplomb."

STORY: Germany coach Joachim Loew will use their final Euro 2020 qualifier against Northern Ireland on Tuesday (November 19) to try out various game plans with an eye on next year's tournament as the team have already qualified.

The Germans, who beat Belarus 4-0 on Saturday (November 16) to book their ticket for Euro 2020, will secure top spot in the group with a win.

The Germans suffered a shock group-stage exit at last year's World Cup and were relegated in the inaugural Nations League, promoting a major overhaul of the team.

They have bounced back to qualify for Euro 2020 with just one loss and six wins from seven qualifiers so far.

Loew, however, has had to deal with a long list of absences in the past months and said his team had already made the year a success.