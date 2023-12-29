Log cabin explosion near Alton Towers leaves woman badly injured

Emergency crews were called to the holiday lodge near Alton, Staffordshire - Stoke On Trent Live

A woman suffered serious burns and a holiday cabin was destroyed in a suspected gas explosion near Alton Towers.

Emergency crews were called to a holiday lodge near Alton, Staffordshire, on Friday after the log cabin was blown apart.

Firefighters rushed to the scene in Bradley Lane, Threapwood, just after 12.40pm to reports of an explosion that was extinguished 50 minutes later.

The woman in her 50s was airlifted to Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital major trauma unit.

No-one else was hurt in the incident three miles from Alton Towers theme park, the ambulance service said.

Eyewitnesses said that one log cabin was completely destroyed by the blast, while two other holiday homes were damaged.

‘Pieces were falling on him’

Tommy Beardmore, 59, said his father, 82, who shares the same name, ran towards the explosion when he heard the blast.

“It happened at around lunch time,” he told Stoke on Trent Live. “My dad was on the scene. He heard the explosions. Pieces were falling on him.

“It blew windows out on the nearby properties. My dad was on a walk nearby and went straight there. He wanted to go and help. Three log cabins were all destroyed, they were all over the place and in the trees. They’ve been there for about 10 years.

“My dad helped a woman and he phoned the emergency services. All the properties around must have heard it. It’s a disaster.

“I assume it was a gas explosion. When my dad told me I was terrified and hoping everyone was okay.

“I’m proud of my dad. He always taught me to run away from any danger but he runs to it even at his age. I’ll have to give him a telling off when I see him. I don’t know if anyone was in the cabins at the time.”

Caden Gas said that engineers assisted the emergency services but after thorough checks found it was not connected to a mains gas supply. However, it is unclear whether the cabin may have been using a portable supply.

‘Extinguished a fire’

A Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We have extinguished a fire at a holiday cottage in Alton on Dec 29 following reports of a gas explosion.

“Crews from Longton and Hanley were sent to an address on Bradley Lane, Threapwood, shortly after 12.40pm. Our colleagues from Staffordshire Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also went to the scene.

“Firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire, which was put out around 1.30pm. Emergency services carried out a search in the area to make sure everyone was accounted for in the neighbouring properties.

“A woman, in her 50s, suffered serious burns at the scene. She was taken to hospital by air ambulance. As a result of the explosion, the building was destroyed. Gas engineers came out and isolated the supply to make sure the area was left safe.

“An investigation into what caused the explosion is ongoing and emergency services will remain at the scene.”

