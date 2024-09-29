Logan Paul and Fiancée Nina Agdal Welcome Their First Baby, a Girl

The couple announced their pregnancy news in April

Logan Paul/Instagram Logan Paul, Nina Agdal and their newborn baby daughter.

Logan Paul is officially a dad!

The YouTuber-turned-wrestler, 29, announced through a joint Instagram post with his model fiancée Nina Agdal on Sunday, Sept. 29, that they welcomed their first baby, a girl.

"Esmé Agdal Paul has entered the chat ✌🏼," the couple wrote in their caption. On his Instagram Stories, Paul reshared the post, adding, "My Family."

In their post, Paul and Agdal, 32, shared two photos — one of the family cuddling together in a hospital bed, as well as a closeup of the newborn.



A sweet video of baby Esmé was also included. In it, she could be seen lying on her father's chest while sleeping.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Logan Paul/Instagram Logan Paul and Nina Agdal's newborn baby daughter.

Related: Logan Paul and Fiancée Nina Agdal Learn They Are Expecting a Baby Girl in Wrestling-Themed Sex Reveal

Paul announced that he and Agdal were expecting their first baby together through an Instagram post in April.

Posing in front of a cherry blossom tree and flower garden, Paul leaned down to kiss Agdal in one photo, while the two looked lovingly at one another for a second shot.

"Another Paul coming this Fall 👶🏼 @ninaagdal," Paul wrote in his caption.

Paul proposed to Agdal in July 2023, and later uploaded a video to his YouTube channel that gave an intimate look at his proposal in Lake Como, Italy. The video was uploaded with the simple description, "I can't believe it."

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

"Today is the day I ask the love of my life to marry me," the WWE star explained at the start of the video. "Fourteen months ago, I fell in love with the most beautiful human being I've ever seen in my life, and I have been waiting for this day ever since."

Following his introduction, Paul cut to scenes from the couple's relationship, which was made public after Agdal shared a romantic Instagram photo with her fiancé in December 2022.

Later in the video, before Paul got down on one knee, he asked Agdal if she could picture herself getting married in Lake Como, and then asked if she could also imagine Lake Como as the place where she got engaged.

Pulling a ring out of a nearby bush, Paul watched as Agdal began to tear up. "You are the love of my life," Paul told her before popping the question. "You are the girl of my dreams, I never thought I'd find you, and now I don't ever want to let you go."

The video ended with Paul asking Agdal's father for his blessing.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.