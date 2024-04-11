Logan warns of large crowds, parking crunch
If you’re traveling via Logan Airport in the next week, expect longer security lines and waits and parking crunches.
If you’re traveling via Logan Airport in the next week, expect longer security lines and waits and parking crunches.
"We opened one bed to find the most spiders I had ever seen in one place."
BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max 8 landed safely in Idaho after experiencing an in-flight emergency Tuesday when pilots received a warning light in the flight deck, airline and airport officials said. The issue was determined to be a faulty cargo hold indicator, Air Canada said in an email, without elaborating. Boeing has been under intense scrutiny from regulators and lawmakers since January, when part of the fuselage on a Boeing 737 Max 9 jet blew out midflight, exposing a gap
Cruises can be an affordable vacation option. But there are plenty of opportunities to spend big on the new world's largest cruise ship.
Activists say locals are being forced to sleep in their cars and even caves.
A fellow flyer claims the passenger was told to put his seat upright by a flight attendant, then reclined again the moment she walked away
Golden toiletries, caviar on the TV, and supersized everything: Dubai's flashiest new hotel aims to impress.
MONTREAL — Air Canada has resumed service between Canada and Israel following a six-month pause. The airline says flights between Toronto and Tel Aviv resumed April 9, and a once-weekly flight between Montreal and Tel Aviv will resume in May. The Montreal-based Air Canada, like most other international carriers, suspended service to Ben Gurion International Airport on Oct. 8 after the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas. The airline says that in preparation for resuming service, it has unde
IATA expected this summer to break records for air travel. But delivery delays at Boeing and a flaw in engines used on Airbus jets mean fewer planes.
For retirees, the ability to travel without time constraints can represent one of the most appealing aspects of this new chapter in life. Whether it's going on a safari in Africa, hiking on the Machu...
Norwegian Cruise Line canceled more than a dozen 2025 cruises on seven ships.
Brazil’s government extended exemptions to tourist visa requirements for citizens of the U.S., Australia and Canada until April 2025, extending a program aimed at boosting tourism that had been scheduled to end Wednesday. The decision, issued by Brazilian presidency and the Ministry of Foreign Relations late Tuesday, marks the third time Brazil has delayed the visa requirement since President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took office in 2023.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating claims made by a Boeing engineer about the company’s 787 and 777 jets.
The engine cover on a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 fell off during takeoff in Denver this week, striking a wing flap and forcing the plane to return immediately to the airport. It marked the latest in a slew of high-profile mishaps involving Boeing planes in 2024, ranging from lost wheels and engine failures to door plugs blowing out after takeoff. Nobody was seriously injured in any of those incidents. Aviation regulators stress that flying is incredibly safe and fatal accidents exceedingl
Delta Air Lines reported vastly improved earnings in the first quarter, and the company said results should remain strong the rest of the year.
Trinidad’s beaches are as stunning as any found elsewhere in the Caribbean with a more authentic, natural vibe than most of the region’s tourist destinations.
Thailand’s Songkran festival, famous for the massive nationwide water fights, offers the perfect mix of tradition and fun. Here’s what visitors can expect in 2024.
Stephanie Grisham also explained why the ex-president is probably "quite worried" about his wife right now.
"Wow!" responded CNN's Kaitlan Collins.
Prince Harry shows off lean physique as he's pictured with Meghan Markle's friend in San Francisco
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyUkraine has conducted a series of audacious attacks deep inside Russia against military and economic targets, including at least two drones striking a training facility on Tuesday. Ukraine has used drones to attack Russia before, even striking the Kremlin itself, but Ukraine has never used so many drones in such a short space of time and has never before reached this deep into Russian territory. For over a month, Ukraine’s one-way att