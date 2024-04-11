Logan warns of large crowds, parking crunch

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Air Canada has resumed service between Canada and Israel following a six-month pause. The airline says flights between Toronto and Tel Aviv resumed April 9, and a once-weekly flight between Montreal and Tel Aviv will resume in May. The Montreal-based Air Canada, like most other international carriers, suspended service to Ben Gurion International Airport on Oct. 8 after the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas. The airline says that in preparation for resuming service, it has unde