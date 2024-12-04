Loki star shares tearful update after revealing he's homeless in London at 17

Loki star Jack Veal has shared a hopeful update after revealing he is homeless at the age of 17.

The actor explained he was “desperate” and living in a trailer with smashed-up windows in London, in a TikTok video shared on Monday.

Veal, who is known for playing Kid Loki in the Disney Plus in 2021, went viral after saying he was “on his knees begging” fans to share his video so he could get help from social services.

On Tuesday, the Marvel star cried as he revealed he has been granted a meeting about potentially going into foster care.

Veal looked tearful as he beamed and told fans: “I just got a call from social services saying they want a meeting with me tomorrow to potentially get me into foster care and support and accommodations.

“I don't know what you guys have done but it's gotten out there and it's really, really helped me and they're taking action now.”

Veal became tearful as he revealed plans to meet with social services about potentially going into foster care (TikTok/Jack Veal)

The actor - who played the younger version of Tom Hiddleston’s character in Loki - went on: “They're actually doing something so God bless you all.

“I'll let you know how the meeting goes and there's no promises, but this is the first time they've considered me for accommodation so thank you, thank you so much. I love you all.”

Days earlier, Veal discussed his mental health struggle on TikTok and gave fans a tour of his boarded-up trailer.

“Hi. I'm a famous actor, I'm 17, and I'm homeless,” he said in the clip.

“I haven't mentioned much about what's been going on in my life, but I think it's time to reveal the truth. I didn't have a very good upbringing. I struggle with mental health.

“I have autism, ADHD, and am being screened for bipolar and psychosis. I can't stay at my grandparents' because my granddad is terminally unwell. I have nowhere else to go, and I need help.

“Social services refuses to help me despite what I have told them. I am desperate.”

The teenager pictured as Kid Loki with co-star Tom Hiddleston on Loki (Marvel)

Veal panned around the trailer he was staying in, showing off the shelves where he kept snacks as well as a bed behind a curtain.

He explained that he was using a power bank to charge his appliances as there was no electricity.

“I've been sleeping in the streets. I am currently sleeping in a trailer that has smashed-in windows, is unsafe, is two hours away from my work, which means I struggle to get to work every day,” Veal said.

“It's difficult. Life is hard. At the moment, I have nothing else. I am on my knees begging for you guys to just share this, do something, spread the message of how the government are treating kids.

“I need help. Please share, please share it with whoever you can. You don't have to pay me anything, I don't need anything. I just need you to make this go as viral as possible. I need help.”

Veal, who was born in 2007, nabbed his first acting role aged 10 in the 2017 drama, My Name Is Lenny.

He has since appeared in the crime drama Tin Star and as Young James in five episodes of the show The End of the F***ing World in 2018.

He had a role in The Corrupted in 2019 and in Come Away in 2020. His last screen credit was the sci-fi show The Peripheral in 2022.

Veal revealed on Instagram in November that he is still pursuing acting but mainly focusing on a “fitness rebrand”.