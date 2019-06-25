LOL. Twitter Is DRAGGING Jed for Everything He's Does on 'The Bachelorette' Now That His GF Came Forward

From Cosmopolitan

It's been another week, which means there's been another episode of Hannah Brown trying to find love on the Bachelorette and the AMAZING reaction memes that come with it.

And yes, many of them were dragging contestant Jed, who HAD A GF while he was on the show, meaning that he was *not* there for the right reasons.

It's Monday night, which means that it's time for us to talk about tonight's episode of the Bachelorette. And while Luke P has been the villain for the last few episodes/this entire season (he didn't seem that bad on night one, right guys??), tonight there was a slight twist-even though Luke is still the most hated contestant, Jed now is coming in as a close second. Congrats, Jed!

ICYMI, there was BIG Bach news this week when a woman came forward, saying that she and Jed were STILL dating when he left for the show, both apparently assuming that they would be together afterward. The girlfriend, named Haley Stevens, also said that Jed 100% went on the show for his music career. To make things even worse, Haley says that Jed totally ghosted her after the show, making him even more of a dick.

Also tonight it was *super* clear that Jed just sees the show as an opportunity to promote his music (which is something that he semi-confessed to Hannah earlier on-but he CERTAINLY didn't mention anything about his GF). I mean-the dude held a one-man concert for Hannah out of the blue on tonight's episode, which now reads as him trying to, like, give his demo tape to everyone streaming the Bachelorette (and makes his makeout with Hannah afterward super icky).



Obviously, Twitter didn't take too kindly to any of this and dragged him throughout the whole show. Some people chose to share their opinions about Jed's singing abilities:

No offense but Jed kind of sucks at this whole music thing lol #TheBachelorette - Lauren Michela 🌻 (@demaskingtape) June 25, 2019

Bitch , this is not Say Anything stop with your shitty music ... #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Ygt42I0so1 - 🌲✵🍒Alternativechick901🌙✵🌲 (@Alternative901) June 25, 2019

Me at Jed singing: “Slide that dress up your thigh” (but also this whole song) #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/RYFQVb5mSq - Mackenzie Jordan (@kenzieeekayyyy) June 25, 2019

While others just just wanted to drag him in general (understandable):











Knowing what we now know about Jed... #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/UwzDVtubGS - Laura Fragassi (@livel0veBeauty) June 25, 2019

Every time I see Jed on the screen I’m like YOURE A DOUCHE CANOE JED #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/B4RC60GAiL - Chantelle (@YELRAF_) June 25, 2019

Me reading all of the headlines about Jed having a girlfriend when he went on the show #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Iv9rGG15Bj - Rachel Moskowitz (@RachMoskowitz) June 25, 2019

*reads the articles about Jed & his ex-girlfriend*



Me: Watches Jed’s every move even though the season is over. #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/B6N5VA9lks



- Maria (@mariado_07) June 25, 2019

Me at Jed the whole episode #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/td7wzqLgyI - Grace Elizabeth (@G_Brinkerhoff) June 25, 2019

Bachelor Nation watching Jed be all sweet and cutesy on #TheBachelorette after reading about his secret girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/Zmdvzd7ypF - Kimberly Saltz (@kimberly_saltz) June 24, 2019

Jed trying to plug his music yet again #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/uo6jqrVGAU - Caroline M (@cmeyeronfire) June 25, 2019











Even if the drama didn't come out about Jed this performance is suspect as hell #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/NZahbQR8zO - 🦂🇻🇮🌟💖M.I.S.H.💖🌟🇰🇳🦂 (@ScorpionMish) June 25, 2019

Jed isn’t even hiding his agenda. Instead of getting to know @AlabamaHannah, he’s just auditioning for record labels. 🙄 #TheBachelorette - kentuckyanj (@kentuckyanj) June 25, 2019