New London Airbnb host was raped by her first guest, court is told

Diego Dellarovere, who is alleged to have offered his Airbnb host a massage before raping her - FACEBOOK

A new Airbnb host was raped by her first guest, who then told her: “I’ll leave a good review”, a court has been told.

Diego Dellarovere, 43, a graphic designer and trained Reiki therapist, has pleaded not guilty to all charges of attacking the woman, who had never rented out a room in her home in Croydon, London, before his booking in May 2021.

Croydon Crown Court was told Mr Dellarovere booked the room despite living just 12 miles away in Kensington.

In a police interview played to the jury, the woman described how she thought it strange he needed a room given that he lived in London. But she accepted the booking anyway.

She told detectives she had poured them both a glass of wine when he arrived.

She said: “He mentioned massage at that point and was following me very close and came behind me and started rubbing my shoulders and I said, ‘No thanks.’

“Then when I was sitting on the couch he was touching my legs and said, ‘Put on spa music and I can give you a massage.’ He was saying, ‘I have oil. I will give you a massage.’

“I felt like he was just looking at me and not wanting just small talk and that’s when things turned.”

‘I was saying no quite a lot’

The woman said the defendant began licking and kissing her neck and she forcefully pushed him away.

She told police: “I was saying ‘no’ quite a lot and pushing and he stuck his tongue in my mouth and moved from there to my breast and his hand went down inside my leggings.”

The alleged victim said Mr Dellarovere then sexually assaulted and raped her.

Afterwards, she said, she went into her own bedroom and he texted her to say he was sorry and ask if she was angry. She barricaded herself into her room with her pet cat and dog and Mr Dellarovere, who had a set of keys, went out for a walk.

She said he returned at about 2am and went to sleep in the spare room. The following morning, before leaving, he allegedly told her: “I’ll leave a good review.”

The woman told police she initially thought about just reporting the matter to Airbnb but then added: “Then my thought was that he is likely going to do that to someone again so I want his name to be flagged.”

Mr Dellarovere denies orally raping the woman, sexually assaulting her and assaulting her by penetration at her flat on May 7, 2021.

The trial continues.