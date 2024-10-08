London airport plans could add 'another Heathrow' to capital's aviation capacity
Russian oil companies have held talks with the government on whether firms that do not produce diesel should be banned from exporting it because of concern the refiners may be losing subsidies, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday. Russia is the world's biggest seaborne exporter of diesel, just ahead of the United States, and diesel represents the greatest share of its oil product exports. It imposed a temporary ban on diesel exports last year and media reports have emerged Russia is considering another ban to try to contain rising domestic prices.
A California woman was left with nothing but heartache after the franchise she invested in slowly went down the drain.
After making six figures for decades in communications, Sean Tetpon, 55, has applied for more than 1,000 jobs in the past year without success.
Chinese authorities have informally advised local companies to use domestic-made artificial intelligence (AI) chips over those from Nvidia, according to two sources familiar with the matter, as alternative suppliers on the mainland look to catch up with the US tech giant. While there is no official ban on Nvidia's China-tailored H20 graphics processing unit (GPU), the sources said mainland AI chip users have been informed to prioritise deployment of local alternatives, including those developed
CALGARY — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. has signed a deal to buy Chevron Canada Ltd.'s interests in the Athabasca Oil Sands Project and Duvernay shale for US$6.5 billion.
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada recorded a bigger-than-expected trade deficit of C$1.1 billion ($806 million) in August, its sixth consecutive monthly shortfall, as imports rose while exports declined, Statistics Canada data showed on Tuesday. July's trade balance was revised to a C$287 million deficit from a surplus of C$684 million initially reported. Total exports fell 1% in the month, mainly on lower crude oil prices, and pulp and paper exports.
Bank of Nova Scotia(TSX:BNS) is currently experiencing a complex mix of strengths and vulnerabilities. Recent developments include strategic investments in the U.S. market and technological advancements, contrasted with challenges like high credit costs and low return on equity. In the following discussion, we will explore the bank's competitive advantages, areas for expansion, and the key risks that could impact its future success.
(Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUrban Heat Stress Is Another Disparity in the World’s Most Unequal NationFrom Cleveland to Chicago, NFL Teams Dream of Domed StadiumsSingapore Ends 181 Years of Horse Racing to Make Way for HomesWhat Do US Vehicle Regulators Have Against Tiny Cars?For a Master of Brutalist Provocations, a Modest Museum AppraisalChina is investigating whether to raise tariffs on European large-engine vehicles and will start collecting levies on brandy, escalating a trade spa
(Bloomberg) -- Investors need to adopt a new approach to the mining sector if the industry is to meet the growing demand for minerals and metals needed for the green transition.Most Read from BloombergUrban Heat Stress Is Another Disparity in the World’s Most Unequal NationFrom Cleveland to Chicago, NFL Teams Dream of Domed StadiumsSingapore Ends 181 Years of Horse Racing to Make Way for HomesWhat Do US Vehicle Regulators Have Against Tiny Cars?For a Master of Brutalist Provocations, a Modest Mu
Warren Buffett has a gift. He's the 10th wealthiest person in the world and the largest shareholder of the famous Berkshire Hathaway, but he shares some of the most relatable money advice. Check Out:...
Five people who landed jobs at Google, Meta, Tesla, and Cisco shared how they crafted their résumés.
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Foxconn is building in Mexico the world's largest manufacturing facility for bundling Nvidia's GB200 superchips, a key component of the U.S. firm's next-generation Blackwell family computing platform, senior executives at the Taiwanese company said on Tuesday. Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and known as Apple's biggest iPhone assembler, has been benefiting from the artificial intelligence boom as it assembles servers used to process AI work. "We're building the largest GB200 production facility on the planet," said Benjamin Ting, Foxconn senior vice president for the cloud enterprise solutions business group.
European dealers for Stellantis said they supported a proposal, launched by European auto lobby ACEA, to delay intermediate carbon emission reduction goals the European Union set for next year as market conditions do not support them. "We firmly believe that the CO2 reduction targets set for 2025 are unfeasible under current market conditions," four groups representing European dealers for Stellantis said in a letter addressed to EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.
A federal judge said the Federal Trade Commission can proceed with its landmark antitrust lawsuit against Amazon. The order, issued last week by Judge John H. Chun and unsealed on Monday, is a major defeat for Amazon, which has tried for months to get the case tossed out in court. “We are pleased with the court’s decision and look forward to moving this case forward,” FTC spokesperson Doug Farrar said in a prepared statement.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices settled more than 3% higher on Monday, with Brent surpassing $80 per barrel for the first time since August as the increased risk of a region-wide Middle East war jolted investors out of record bearish positions amassed last month. Brent crude futures rose by $2.88, or 3.7%, to settle at $80.93 per barrel. Last week, Brent rose more than 8% and WTI advanced by more than 9% week-on-week, the most in more than a year, after Iran's Oct. 1 missile barrage against Israel raised concerns that the response from Israel would aim at Tehran's oil infrastructure.
A Couche-Tard takeover of 7-Eleven owner Seven & i would position the combined convenience store chain to dominate U.S. cigarette sales and try to push tobacco companies for better prices and promotions - including on fast-growing nicotine pouches like ZYN. Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard remains keen on a buyout after Japan's Seven & i rejected its acquisition proposal as too low, and it remains unclear if the deal will go ahead. If the two players were to combine, the new U.S. chain's size may offer greater bargaining power with cigarette manufacturers like Altria and British American Tobacco.
Electricity firms fear the EU is about to cave in to industry pressure and ease cuts on car emissions, as Austria, Belgium, Ireland and the Netherlands ask the European Commission to help electrify company car fleets.View on euronews
Lloyds Banking Group(LSE:LLOY) is experiencing a period of strategic growth and financial resilience, driven by innovative initiatives and a strong focus on sustainable financing. Recent developments include the successful launch of "Invest Wise," which has significantly expanded its younger customer base, and a robust capital generation performance. In the discussion that follows, we will explore Lloyds' financial achievements, emerging market opportunities, and the competitive pressures it...
Over the last 7 days, the Indian market has experienced a 3.6% drop, although it has risen by 40% over the past year with earnings projected to grow by 17% annually in the coming years. In such a dynamic market environment, dividend stocks offering attractive yields can provide investors with steady income and potential for capital appreciation.