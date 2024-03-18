London-bound flight from Bangkok makes emergency landing after passenger's suspected suicide attempt

The plane was travelling from Bangkok to London (PA Wire)

A plane was reportedly forced to make an emergency landing at a London airport after a passenger tried taking their own life in an on-board bathroom.

The incident is believed to have happened on an EVA Air flight travelling from Thailand’s capital Bangkok to London, on Friday.

The man was reportedly found by staff in a bathroom, where it is thought he was trying to end his life.

He was given first aid by flight attendants and by a doctor who was also travelling on the flight, according to The Sun.

The plane is said to have made an emergency landing around 7.30pm, though the airport at which it landed has not been confirmed.

Medics reportedly rushed to the man’s aid upon landing, and he was taken to hospital, reports The Sun.

EVA Air - one of Taiwan’s largest airlines - reportedly confirmed the incident to The Sun.

It has been approached by the Standard for comment.

If you're struggling and need to talk, the Samaritans operate a free helpline open 24/7 on 116 123. Alternatively, you can email jo@samaritans.org or visit their site to find your local branch.