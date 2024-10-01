London boy, 17, due in court on terrorism charges including 'support of Islamic State'

The boy was arrested by the Met as part of a counter-terrorism operation (PA Archive)

A 17-year-old boy from south-west London is due in court accused of supporting Islamic State after being charged with terrorism offences.

Detectives from the Met police’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested the teenager at a property in Twickenham on 24 September.

In the early hours of Tuesday, he was charged with one count of support of a proscribed organisation, namely Islamic State.

He was also charged with one count of “possession of a document of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.”

He was due to appear at Westminster Youth Court later.

Following the arrest, police carried out further investigations in the last week, including searching two properties in the Twickenham area.

Acting Commander Gareth Rees, from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “It is of deep concern that we are seeing increased numbers of young people in our counter terrorism investigations.

“While we won't be commenting further on this particular case now that charges have been brought about, I would, however, urge parents, friends and family to be mindful of the risks and dangers of radicalisation and to act early and reach out for help if they have any concerns over a loved one."

Islamic State - also known as Daesh and ISIS - is a proscribed by the UK government as a terrorist organisation.

The government’s website says the group “poses a threat to UK national security as it seeks to expand its terror network, using propaganda to radicalise and recruit citizens from the UK and across the world”.

Visit the ACT Early website to find out how you can seek help and support for anyone who you suspect may be being radicalised.